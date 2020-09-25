Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County
The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:
Anthony Almond Staffeld, Town of Langlade and Emiley Irene Boyd, Town of Langlade
Joel Ray Walker, City of Antigo and Sierra Lynn Bula, City of Antigo
Nathanial Jacob Lysaght, City of Goshen, IN and Glyn Marcia Schwaigert Powell, City of Goshen, IN
Trent Andrew Geurts, City of Antigo and Anne Michele Novinska, City of Antigo
Brandon Wayne Hapke, Town of Hutchins and Keah Sheree Mach, Town of Antigo
Sinueh Tejeda Laiz, Town of Price and Karen Danely Morales Gonzalez, Town of Price
Adam John Koeppel, City of Antigo and Abigail Mary Fleischman, City of Antigo
David Leroy Woodford, Town of Wolf River and Bonnie Ann Thurston, Town of Wolf River
Glen Patrick Krivoshein Jr., City of Antigo and Lynn Anne Mattek, City of Antigo
Dakota James Theis, City of Antigo and Jacklyn Kay Ashley, City of Antigo
Chad Anton Kunst, City of Antigo and Christine Marie Pritzl, City of Antigo
Justin Michael Pahls, Town of Vilas and Kristine Lynn Gregor, Town of Vilas
Ryan Marcus Connahvichnah, Town of Peck and Alexandria Rae Picha, Town of Peck
Gerald Lee Meverden, Town of Antigo and Jolene Ann Welch, Town of Antigo
Mark Anthony Melby, Mineral Point, IA and Rhonda Renee Sandberg, City of Antigo
Dakotta James Mills, City of Antigo and Keely Raelynn Scott, City of Antigo
Mark Anthony Hilger, Town of Norwood and Kaitlyn Marie Houdek, Town of Neva
Michael Scott Dziondziakowski, City of Antigo and Tracie Kristin Gollihue, City of Antigo
Jason Joseph Domke, Town of Polar and Sabrina Lynn Arrowood, Town of Norwood
Dylan Gage Springfield, Georgetown, Texas and Brieanna May Schneider, Georgetown, Texas
Mason Joseph Lucca, City Merrill and Amber Louise Bickler, Town of Rolling
Harry James Puls, Town of Langlade and June Marie Hoddel, Town of Langlade
Matthew Wayne Hornbuckle, City of Antigo and Michelle Rose Umland, City of Antigo
Zachary Charles Walrath, City of Antigo and Jennifer Ann Joerns , City of Antigo
Thomas Robert Archer, City of Antigo and Laura Rose Robenhagen, City of Antigo