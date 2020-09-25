Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

Anthony Almond Staffeld, Town of Langlade and Emiley Irene Boyd, Town of Langlade

Joel Ray Walker, City of Antigo and Sierra Lynn Bula, City of Antigo

Nathanial Jacob Lysaght, City of Goshen, IN and Glyn Marcia Schwaigert Powell, City of Goshen, IN

Trent Andrew Geurts, City of Antigo and Anne Michele Novinska, City of Antigo

Brandon Wayne Hapke, Town of Hutchins and Keah Sheree Mach, Town of Antigo

Sinueh Tejeda Laiz, Town of Price and Karen Danely Morales Gonzalez, Town of Price

Adam John Koeppel, City of Antigo and Abigail Mary Fleischman, City of Antigo

David Leroy Woodford, Town of Wolf River and Bonnie Ann Thurston, Town of Wolf River

Glen Patrick Krivoshein Jr., City of Antigo and Lynn Anne Mattek, City of Antigo

Dakota James Theis, City of Antigo and Jacklyn Kay Ashley, City of Antigo

Chad Anton Kunst, City of Antigo and Christine Marie Pritzl, City of Antigo

Justin Michael Pahls, Town of Vilas and Kristine Lynn Gregor, Town of Vilas

Ryan Marcus Connahvichnah, Town of Peck and Alexandria Rae Picha, Town of Peck

Gerald Lee Meverden, Town of Antigo and Jolene Ann Welch, Town of Antigo

Mark Anthony Melby, Mineral Point, IA and Rhonda Renee Sandberg, City of Antigo

Dakotta James Mills, City of Antigo and Keely Raelynn Scott, City of Antigo

Mark Anthony Hilger, Town of Norwood and Kaitlyn Marie Houdek, Town of Neva

Michael Scott Dziondziakowski, City of Antigo and Tracie Kristin Gollihue, City of Antigo

Jason Joseph Domke, Town of Polar and Sabrina Lynn Arrowood, Town of Norwood

Dylan Gage Springfield, Georgetown, Texas and Brieanna May Schneider, Georgetown, Texas

Mason Joseph Lucca, City Merrill and Amber Louise Bickler, Town of Rolling

Harry James Puls, Town of Langlade and June Marie Hoddel, Town of Langlade

Matthew Wayne Hornbuckle, City of Antigo and Michelle Rose Umland, City of Antigo

Zachary Charles Walrath, City of Antigo and Jennifer Ann Joerns , City of Antigo

Thomas Robert Archer, City of Antigo and Laura Rose Robenhagen, City of Antigo