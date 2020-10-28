Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

EducationLocalLocal Interest
Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

By Antigo Times
October 28, 2020
159
0

Submitted by: Coach Knetter

Athletes Name:  Gracie DeWan

Description: Gracie has continuously improved throughout the season. She has adapted well to playing all 6 rotations on the court and is one of our go-to girls when we need a kill.  She has been willing to step in and play different positions when needed throughout the season. Her positive attitude and work ethic in practice and games serve as a role model for our entire program. The expectations for the Athlete of the Week include: Follows athletic code; All passing grades; To class on time; Follows school rules.

Previous Article

Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

Next Article

Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.