Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Coach Knetter

Athletes Name: Gracie DeWan

Description: Gracie has continuously improved throughout the season. She has adapted well to playing all 6 rotations on the court and is one of our go-to girls when we need a kill. She has been willing to step in and play different positions when needed throughout the season. Her positive attitude and work ethic in practice and games serve as a role model for our entire program. The expectations for the Athlete of the Week include: Follows athletic code; All passing grades; To class on time; Follows school rules.