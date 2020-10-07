Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 10/12/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, October 1st

Officers were out with a male subject at an address on 7th Avenue. The subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and felony bail jumping.

Officers conducted a follow up investigation at an address on Neva Road. A subject was taken into custody.

Tuesday, October 6th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Forrest Avenue and S. Superior Street.

Officers responded to a call from a male on Kelly Street reporting that his front door window had been broken within the last hour.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, September 30th

Officers responded to a call from the owner of an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting that a male subject in a dark colored van had come into the business about 20 minutes prior, ordered some food and wandered around inside. The caller told officers that the male subject had told an employee that he had gone in the ditch prior to arriving there. The male subject then went outside, without eating his food and was now sleeping with his head down in the van. When officers arrived they received consent to search. The male subject was cited for failure to transfer a title and was referred for bail jumping.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. B. A dump truck was rolled over on its side. The driver of the truck was unable to get out and was complaining of pain to his ankle and shoulder. The Highway Department was notified about gravel blocking the road.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he put his vehicle in the ditch at Moccasin Lake Road and Bear Lane. He told officers that he did not need medical attention. The vehicle was towed out.

Thursday, October 1st

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting a burglary at a residence on Hwy. 52. The caller told officers that when he arrived there, the door was open and it looked like the house had been torn apart. Multiple items were missing including jewelry and legal papers.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Neva Road and Century Avenue.

Friday, October 2nd

Officers responded to a report of a motorcycle versus deer accident on Hwy. 45. Another 911 call was received reporting that a man was lying in the middle of the road. Hwy. 45 was closed in both lanes. The Antigo Fire Department requested a helicopter on standby. The helicopter was cancelled and the coroner was notified.

Sunday, October 4th

Officers responded to a report of a fire at an address on Woodland Lane. The caller reported smoke coming out of the eaves. Multiple Fire Departments responded. The structure was fully engulfed.

Officers responded to a call from a female at an address on Hwy. 55 reporting six trucks with bear hunters were on her property. The female told officers that one male subject had asked her if they could go on her property and she had told them “no.” They still proceeded to enter her property and had fired two shots, presumably at a bear. The subjects were cited for trespassing and the shooter was cited for a DNR violation.

Monday, October 5th

Officers responded to a report of a rollover accident of a dump truck with injuries on Cty. Rd. T. The driver was having back pain.

Tuesday, October 6th

Officers responded to a report of a male subject passed out in the ditch on Hwy. 47. The caller told officers that the subject then came out of the ditch. He was described as wearing a long black trench coat. Officers advised the male subject that hitch hiking was illegal. He was also warned for walking on the wrong side of the highway. Officers gave the subject a bottle of water.