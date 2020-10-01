Edward J. Buchenthal, 81

Edward J Buchenthal, of White Lake, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home. He was 81 years old. He was born on January 4, 1939, in Cudahy, a son of Martin and Lucille (Deutsch) Buchenthal. He married Charlotte Amburgy on April 27, 1974, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Langlade. She preceded him in death on June 7, 2015.

He graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee in 1957.

He served in the United States Army from December 8, 1961 to December 7, 1963.

Mr. Buchenthal worked for Bruner Company in Milwaukee in shipping and assembly of water softeners for 37 years. He also owned Ed’s Place, a bar he operated in Langlade for 28 years.

He retired to White Lake in 1996.

Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Survivors include a step-daughter, Deborah (Perrie) DeHart, White Lake; a step-son, William (Vicky) MacLure, White Lake; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary (Kevin) Brandis, Milwaukee.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Langlade with Rev. Edmundo Siguenza officiating. Burial will take place in Langlade Cemetery, the town of Wolf River, where White Lake Veterans will conduct military honors.

Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.