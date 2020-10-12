Langlade Co. Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 10/19/20
Committee: Board of Adjustment
Date: Monday, October 19, 2020
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: Via teleconferencing by phone
The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below[1]:
- 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.
- Roll Call.
- Approve previous meeting minutes.
- At approximately 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #891 by Mike Morelli.
DAVID ARENDT, Chairman
Langlade County Board of Adjustment
ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.
[1] Additional items may be discussed with no action taken during the meeting for the purpose of preparing future meeting agendas.