Langlade Co. Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 10/19/20

By Antigo Times
October 12, 2020
0

Committee:       Board of Adjustment

Date:                     Monday, October 19, 2020  

Time:                    9:00 A.M.

Location:             Via teleconferencing by phone

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below[1]:

  1. 9:00 A.M.  Call meeting to order.
  2. Roll Call.
  3. Approve previous meeting minutes.
  4. At approximately 9:00 A.M.  Application for Conditional Use Permit #891 by Mike Morelli.

 

                                                                                                DAVID ARENDT, Chairman

Langlade County Board of Adjustment

 

 

ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.

[1] Additional items may be discussed with no action taken during the meeting for the purpose of preparing future meeting agendas.

