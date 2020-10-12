Langlade Co. Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 10/19/20

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, October 19, 2020

Time: 9:00 A.M.

Location: Via teleconferencing by phone

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below[1]:

9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order. Roll Call. Approve previous meeting minutes. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #891 by Mike Morelli.

DAVID ARENDT, Chairman

Langlade County Board of Adjustment

ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.

[1] Additional items may be discussed with no action taken during the meeting for the purpose of preparing future meeting agendas.