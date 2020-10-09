Sharon Jaskie, 59

Sharon Jaskie, age 59, of Elcho, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. She was born on September 6, 1961, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin a daughter of George Bauer and Sharon Mueser.

Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly (Patrick) Stein of Milwaukee; a son, Calvin Jaskie of Elcho; grandchildren Dominic and Lillianna Stein; her father, George Bauer of Waterford; and friend, Bill Millious.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Jaskie; a daughter, Leah Jaskie and mother, Sharon Mueser.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring.

