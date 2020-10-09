Antigo Times

Sharon Jaskie, 59

By Antigo Times
October 9, 2020
Sharon Jaskie, age 59, of Elcho, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. She was born on September 6, 1961, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin a daughter of George Bauer and Sharon Mueser.

Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly (Patrick) Stein of Milwaukee; a son, Calvin Jaskie of Elcho; grandchildren Dominic and Lillianna Stein; her father, George Bauer of Waterford; and friend, Bill Millious.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Jaskie; a daughter, Leah Jaskie and mother, Sharon Mueser.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring.

Bradley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com

