Three Polydactyls are at the Humane Society!

FROM ROBERT ZORETICH, LANGLADE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY BOARD PRESIDENT

“Don’t panic!” Robert Zoretich said. “They’re not dinosaurs, though that would be amazing!”

Zoretich, Langlade County Humane Society (LCHS) Board President, said most cats have five toes on their front feet and four on their hind feet. “Polydactyls are cats who have at least one more toe, including pads and claws, on the front paws or back paws or both.”

The Shelter has had Polydactyl cats over the years, LCHS Shelter Manager Theresa Snyder said. “What is unusual is to have three kittens from the same litter!”

Other than the extra toes, Polydactyl cats are no different from any other cats, according to Snyder. “Adopters should have no concerns about how being a Polydactyl cat affects their kitten’s health because, really, it doesn’t. They are just cats with a wealth of toes!”

Zoretich said sailors consider Polydactyl cats good luck. “With the extra toes, the cats have amazing balance and can withstand the tossing and turning of even the largest of waves,” he said Sometimes the extra toe looks like a large thumb so the cat looks like he is wearing mittens, according to Snyder. “But these are kittens who won’t lose their mittens,” she said laughingly as she referred to the Mother Goose nursery rhyme.

The eight-week old kittens, all boys, have been named Barney, Gomer and Elmer, though adopters are free to rename them as they wish! Each kitten is available for an adoption fee of $175.

“Elmer has already been adopted, leaving only Barney and Gomer,” Snyder said.