Alice in Dairyland, Something Special from Wisconsin™ Highlight ‘Uniquely Wisconsin’ Gift-Giving Options

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

MADISON – With the holiday season just around the corner, many consumers are gearing up for the gift-giving season. As you shop for holiday gifts this year, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) encourages you to keep an eye out for the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) logo.

It’s easy to spot: the oval-shaped logo has a bright red background and white and yellow lettering, allowing you to easily identify a SSfW product. The sticker also carries a meaningful message: when you see it, you can be assured at least 50 percent of the item’s ingredients, production, or processing has come from right here in Wisconsin.

“Purchasing local Wisconsin goods is an easy way to make your holidays uniquely Wisconsin,” said 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes. “The Something Special from Wisconsin logo lets you know that your money is staying here in the state to support our farmers, communities and local economies.”

With nearly 450 companies participating in the SSfW program, the logo can be found on everything from meats and cheeses, sweet syrups and candies, to soaps, candles, lotions, wreaths and more. This year, consumers can also select from eight different curated “Boxes of Fun” filled with high-quality Wisconsin products.

“This year, more than ever, it’s essential to support Wisconsin agriculture and related businesses through creative, enterprising programs such as Something Special from Wisconsin and Boxes of Fun,” said Lois Federman, SSfW director. “Each dollar spent is not only an investment in our state’s economy, but in its future.”

Boxes of Fun can be purchased online at https://somethingspecialwi. square.site/ . Persons wishing to have purchases delivered by Thanksgiving need to place orders by November 12; the deadline for having orders delivered by Christmas is December 10. Boxes can be shipped to Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota; two of the boxes can be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.

About Something Special from Wisconsin

Since 1983, the Something Special from Wisconsin program has been trademarked through DATCP. Products that are part of the program are available year-round, so people can buy uniquely Wisconsin goods in all four seasons. The SSfW logo provides instant recognition for consumers choosing to purchase products made or grown in Wisconsin. For more information about the program, visit https://somethingspecialwi. com/

Alice in Dairyland is Wisconsin’s agriculture ambassador and works to educate the public and media professionals about the importance of agriculture to Wisconsin’s economy and way of life. To learn more about the program, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/ Growing_WI/AliceInDairyland. aspx