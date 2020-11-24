Antigo Times

City of Antigo City Plan Commission Meeting Agenda for 12/1/20

November 24, 2020
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
6:00 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment Application for 814 First Avenue to Classify Property as R-3, Two-Family Residence District Instead of B-3, General Commercial District for Correction of an Improperly Zoned Parcel for a Dwelling Unit as All Adjacent Parcels are Zoned as R-3

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the November 3, 2020 Meeting
2. Approve Zoning Amendment Application Request to Amend Ordinance No. 1095B, the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo, so as to Classify the Property at 814 First Avenue as R-3, Two-Family Residence District Instead of B3, General Commercial District

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

