Water & Land Use Planning Committee Public Hearing Notice for 12/16/20
Date: Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: COUNTY BOARD ROOM, SAFETY BUILDING, AND VIA TELECONFERENCING BY PHONE (Committee members may appear in person)
A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Water and Land Use Planning Committee on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 beginning at 3:00 P.M. in the County Board Room, Langlade County Safety Building on the following petition(s):
- 3:00 P.M. Petition for Zoning Amendment #1025 by Randal Cerveny, Applicant, W11901 Pevonka Lane, Leopolis WI 54945 FROM: Forestry w/Farmland Preservation TO: AFR Land as being NE SE Sec 25, T34N, R10E, being a 2 acre building site. (Parcel #008-0470), Town of Elcho.
All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard. Due to Corona virus, if you would like to testify in any above hearings you will need to call the office at 715-627-6206 by 4:00p.m., the Friday before the hearing date to make the necessary arrangements. A “listening station” will be provided at the County Board Room, Safety Building, 840 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI 54409, for members of the public who wish to listen to the proceedings of the Water & Land Use Planning Committee. Social distancing will be observed at the “listening station”.