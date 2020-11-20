Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Government
Water & Land Use Planning Committee Public Hearing Notice for 12/16/20

Water & Land Use Planning Committee Public Hearing Notice for 12/16/20

By Antigo Times
November 20, 2020
207
0

Date: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: COUNTY BOARD ROOM, SAFETY BUILDING, AND VIA TELECONFERENCING BY PHONE (Committee members may appear in person)

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Water and Land Use Planning Committee on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 beginning at 3:00 P.M. in the County Board Room, Langlade County Safety Building on the following petition(s):

  1. 3:00 P.M. Petition for Zoning Amendment #1025   by Randal Cerveny, Applicant,  W11901 Pevonka Lane, Leopolis WI 54945       FROM: Forestry w/Farmland Preservation TO:    AFR        Land as being NE SE Sec 25, T34N, R10E, being a 2 acre building site. (Parcel #008-0470), Town of Elcho.

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard.   Due to Corona virus, if you would like to testify in any above hearings you will need to call the office at 715-627-6206 by 4:00p.m., the Friday before the hearing date to make the necessary arrangements.  A “listening station” will be provided at the County Board Room, Safety Building, 840 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI 54409, for members of the public who wish to listen to the proceedings of the Water & Land Use Planning Committee.  Social distancing will be observed at the “listening station”.

 

Previous Article

North Central Region Road Construction Update #34

Next Article

DATCP, DHS Share Tips to Help Wisconsinites ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.