Water & Land Use Planning Committee Public Hearing Notice for 12/16/20

Date: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: COUNTY BOARD ROOM, SAFETY BUILDING, AND VIA TELECONFERENCING BY PHONE (Committee members may appear in person)

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Water and Land Use Planning Committee on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 beginning at 3:00 P.M. in the County Board Room, Langlade County Safety Building on the following petition(s):

3:00 P.M. Petition for Zoning Amendment #1025 by Randal Cerveny, Applicant, W11901 Pevonka Lane, Leopolis WI 54945 FROM: Forestry w/Farmland Preservation TO: AFR Land as being NE SE Sec 25, T34N, R10E, being a 2 acre building site. (Parcel #008-0470), Town of Elcho.