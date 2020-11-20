North Central Region Road Construction Update #34

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood.

This update can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.

Adams and Wood Counties

Highway: WIS 13, WIS 21

Location: From WIS 21 to Pixler Court; Bridges over Carter Creek and Big Roche a Cri

Project ID: 6140-01-63/64/73

Schedule: November 9, 2020 to November 27, 2020

Cost: $3,766,727

Project description: This project consists of milling and overlaying 19 miles of WIS 13 from WIS 21 to Pixler Court. New pavement markings and aggregate shoulders will also be installed as part of the project. Additionally, polymer overlays will be installed on the bridges at Carter Creek (WIS 21) and Big Roche a Cri (WIS 13).

November 9 to November 27: Crews will work on final clean up and punch list items.

Traffic Impacts: A lane closure with flagging can be expected on WIS 13. This will be a moving closure while crews work on punch list items.

Project website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13wa/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to July 30, 2021

Cost: $4,868,453

November 13 to November 20: Crews will be on site to remove advanced closed road and detour route signage. Any winter punch list and roadway clean up items will be completed by Wednesday, November 25.

Traffic impacts: The entire project length is currently accessible full width on asphalt pavement until Spring 2021. Detour route signs will be removed for winter months by end of the day Tuesday, November 24.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Fay Lake Road to Michigan State Line

Project ID: 9110-10-60/70

Schedule: May 2021-July 2021. Due to early winter weather, work will resume in the spring starting with culvert installation.

Cost: $2,467,350

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Old Highway 51 to East View Drive; Northbound and Southbound I-39 ramps at WIS 153; Mosinee

Project ID: 6600-00-61/62

Schedule: September 14, 2020 to June 2021

Cost: $1,619,346

Project description: Planned work for 2020 is complete. Asphalt paving and interchange ramp work will occur in Spring of 2021. This is the last update for the year.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Schedule: Spring 2021 to November 2021

Cost: $6,028,729

Length of project: 2.6 miles

Project description This is a resurfacing project on WIS 47. The project also includes roadway widening for bicycle lanes, new storm sewer and curb and gutter, reconstructing sidewalk and curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and a rehabilitation of the bridge deck surface over the Wolf River.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Schedule: June 2021 to July 2021

Cost: $3,321,165

Description: The project consists of 21 culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and an asphalt pavement overlay. The contractor plans to install all culverts in Fall 2020, shut down for winter, and then complete the curb & gutter and paving in June and July 2021.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging for culvert pipe and asphalt patching operations.

Overall traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging during culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and paving operations. Traffic may travel on a gravel surface during culvert replacements for a short duration. No work is allowed during the following holiday timeframes for this project:

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Memorial Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Independence Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Labor Day 2021

6 am Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday for Cranberry Fest 2021

