Buy Someone Special, Something Special from Wisconsin for Valentine’s Day

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

MADISON – Following a successful holiday pilot program, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announces a second “Boxes of Fun” series through the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program. These curated boxes make it easy for Wisconsin consumers to give fun, unique Valentine’s Day gifts while supporting local Wisconsin businesses. Boxes can be purchased online at https://somethingspecialwi. square.site/

February boxes are available in six varieties: Snack Box, Pamper Yourself, Pamper You Both, Morning Madness, Sweets for your Sweet, and Savory for your Sweet. Box prices range from $49 to $129 and include products from a variety of SSfW member businesses such as Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, Ugly Apple Café, Addicting Pretzels, Palo Popcorn, Duke’s Nuts, and many more.

“It is more important than ever to support Wisconsin businesses through Something Special from Wisconsin™. Your support for creative and enterprising initiatives such as our ‘Boxes of Fun’ help local businesses in our state thrive,” said SSfW Director Lois Federman. “Each dollar spent is an investment in not only a local business, but also in Wisconsin’s economy.”

In December 2020, more than 300 of the first SSfW “Boxes of Fun” were shipped to consumers across the United States. Boxes traveled to destinations as far away as California, Florida, and New York, providing an opportunity for dozens of SSfW member companies to grow their sales and reach new customers.

To see a list of all the ‘Boxes of Fun’ being offered, as well as the products inside them, and to order your box, go to https://somethingspecialwi. square.site/.

To receive your packages by Valentine’s Day, orders must be placed by midnight on February 6, 2021. The price of the boxes does not include shipping costs. Boxes can be shipped to Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois for $10. Anywhere else in the continental United States is $25.

To learn more about Something Special from Wisconsin™, visit https://somethingspecialwi.com .