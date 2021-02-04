DNR Now Accepting Submissions For 2022 Stamp Design Contests

Winning artwork for the 2021 wild turkey stamp, by Caleb Metrich of Lake Tomahawk, Wisconsin. / Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – Have your artwork featured on a piece of history and contribute to environmental restoration efforts by entering the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) 2022 Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp design contests. Artists must submit their entries by July 15, 2021 for the 2022 contests.

“The contests offer a unique opportunity for Wisconsin artists to showcase their artwork statewide while also promoting wildlife management,” said Alaina Gerrits, DNR Assistant Upland Wildlife Ecologist.

Turkey, pheasant and waterfowl hunters are required to purchase a species-specific stamp to legally harvest game birds in Wisconsin. The DNR’s wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp programs provide opportunities for wildlife and habitat management, with efforts directed toward key species.

Funds derived from the stamps’ sale support species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects.

Wisconsin residents 18 years of age or older who are U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents are encouraged to enter the 2022 contests. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be eligible, and applicants should review contest rules carefully to ensure their entries’ eligibility. Read full contest rules and reproduction rights agreements on the DNR’s website.

