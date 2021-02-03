Turn Your Property Into A Deer Destination

Attend DNR Virtual Open House Feb. 10 To Learn More About Deer Management Assistance Program

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a virtual open house for the public to learn about the Deer Management Assistance Program.

Join DNR staff and current Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) members at the virtual open house on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Pre-registration is not required.

DMAP is a cooperative effort between the DNR, landowners, and hunters to provide habitat and deer herd management assistance to those interested in managing their property for wildlife. Simply put, DMAP is a partnership for healthy deer and healthy habitat.

Wildlife and forestry professionals assist landowners with management practices that consider the ecological and social impacts white-tailed deer have on the landscape. In return, DMAP cooperators can choose to share habitat information, collect biological data and participate in DMAP workshops. This one-on-one relationship, encouraging communication and cooperation, makes DMAP a flexible and effective deer management program for private and public lands alike.

Since 2014, DMAP has helped Wisconsin landowners manage habitat for deer and other wildlife. If you enroll 160 acres or more in DMAP by March 1, 2021 you will be eligible for a site visit by a DNR wildlife biologist and forester as well as a customized management plan tailored to your property goals.

Landowners of any size may enroll in DMAP at any time. Those with less than 160 acres may combine acreage with neighboring landowners to reach the 160-acre requirement and enroll as a DMAP cooperative.

More information regarding DMAP and how to apply is available here.

To receive DMAP email updates and other information, sign up here. Follow the prompts and select the “Deer Management Assistance Program” option, found under Wildlife Management.