City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for 3/10/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER BY PRESIDING OFFICER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MOMENT OF SILENT MEDITATION

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the February 10, 2021 Meeting

PUBLIC HEARINGS

1. A Public Hearing will be held regarding the preliminary resolution authorizing sidewalk and driveway approach special assessments and the report of the Engineering Department pertaining to the reconstruction and/or installation of City sidewalks and driveway approaches

2. Public Hearing to Inform the Public of the Progress on the Downtown Revitalization-Fifth Avenue Project and to Request Citizen Input on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, Which has Partially Funded the Project. Discussion Items will Include a Review of the Current CDBG Program Activities, the Project Progress and Construction Activities, as well as the CDBG Program Goals.

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

20-21 Declaring Intent to Exercise Police Powers in Accordance with State Statutes for Sidewalk and Driveway Approach Improvements and Installation

21-21 Waive Permit Fee of $92.00 for the Installation of a Welcome Center Sign at the Langlade County Historical Museum

22-21 Approving Public Works Incidental Concrete Program

23-21 Add a Public Works Lead Worker-Sewer Jet/Concrete Job Description and Rate of Pay and Eliminate the #1 Sewer Jet Operator Job Description

24-21 Contract Renewal for the 2021 Operation and Maintenance of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants with Infrastructure Alternatives

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Department Manager Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

25-21 Award of the 2021 5th Avenue Construction Bid (Lincoln To Western) as based upon the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee Immediately Preceding this Council Meeting

ORDINANCES

1322B Ordinance to Adopt Section 12.04 of the Wisconsin State Statutes Regarding Communication of Political Messages

LICENSES

1. Approve Change of Agent for Kwik Trip, Inc. Licenses ~ New Agent Rebecca J. Briskie

PERMITS

1. Street Use Permit for the Closure of 700 to 1000 Blocks of Fifth Avenue on June 12, 2021 for a Celebrate 5th Avenue Event

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for February 5 and 19, 2021 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Account Payable Check Nos. 74563-74742

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2053-2054

4. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check No. 3669

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

CLOSED SESSION

1. Closed Session: Pursuant to Section 19.85(1)(g), Wisconsin Statutes, and upon Proper Motion, the Council will Convene into Closed Session to Confer with City Attorney Regarding a Notice of Claim for Recovery of Unlawful Taxes under Section 74.35 by Regal Northern Investments. Upon Completion of Discussion in Closed Session, the Council will Reconvene into Open Session to Act on Matters Discussed, If Necessary, and Proceed with the Regular Order of Business.

MOTION

1. Claim Notice for Unlawful Tax by Regal Northern Investments

ADJOURNMENT

