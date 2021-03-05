CITY OF ANTIGO PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA FOR 3-10-21
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
5:30 PM
Call to Order
Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Purchase of Excavator and Attachments for Street Department
2. Recommendation of Bid Award to James Petersen Sons, Inc., for the 5th Avenue Reconstruction Project (Lincoln to Western) based upon a Recommendation by the Project Design Consultant Ayres Asscociates
Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered
Adjournment
The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 During Regular Business Hours for Dial-In Instructions
