CITY OF ANTIGO PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA FOR 3-10-21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Purchase of Excavator and Attachments for Street Department

2. Recommendation of Bid Award to James Petersen Sons, Inc., for the 5th Avenue Reconstruction Project (Lincoln to Western) based upon a Recommendation by the Project Design Consultant Ayres Asscociates

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

