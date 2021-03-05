Antigo Times

CITY OF ANTIGO PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA FOR 3-10-21

By Antigo Times
March 5, 2021
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
5:30 PM

Call to Order
Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Purchase of Excavator and Attachments for Street Department
2. Recommendation of Bid Award to James Petersen Sons, Inc., for the 5th Avenue Reconstruction Project (Lincoln to Western) based upon a Recommendation by the Project Design Consultant Ayres Asscociates

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 During Regular Business Hours for Dial-In Instructions

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

