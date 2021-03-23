DHS Releases New COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Data

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a redesign of the vaccine distribution summary on the COVID-19 vaccine data page. The new allocation and administration dashboard displays key metrics related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, including total doses administered by provider type.

“The updated dashboard provides a more comprehensive overview of vaccine supply in Wisconsin and highlights the great work being done by Wisconsin providers to get those shots in arms,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Transparency continues to be a priority in our response and this new dashboard provides a clearer visual of vaccine coming into Wisconsin and where residents are being vaccinated.”

The dashboard includes two separate data tabs. The Allocation and Administration tab shows Wisconsin’s total allocation of COVID-19 vaccine. This state allocation includes doses that DHS distributes to counties and vaccination sites throughout the state and doses allocated for the Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. The state allocation does not include doses allocated directly to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Programs.

The tab also shows the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccines administered and reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) by Wisconsin vaccine providers. This includes doses administered to people who reside out-of-state, but qualify for vaccination in Wisconsin. Data also detail the administered doses by each vaccine manufacturer and total doses administered in Wisconsin by day. The by-day metrics contain a seven-day average trend line to help smooth out day-to-day fluctuations in vaccine administration.

The Provider Data tab shows the percent of all doses administered by vaccine provider type, as well as the number of doses administered per week for each category. This data is meant to help further inform the public about their vaccination options, and help them connect with vaccinators in their communities.

DHS plans to update allocation and provider data every Tuesday and administration data daily by 2 p.m.

Wisconsin’s vaccine rollout continues to be among the top in the nation. As of today, providers in the state have administered more than 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine representing 94% of available supply. This puts Wisconsin first in the nation in terms of doses used. Since vaccinations began in mid-December, 1 in 4 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 1 in 10 have been fully vaccinated.

DHS announced last week that, at this pace, eligibility for the vaccine will likely expand to include all people ages 16 and older by May 1. In the meantime, it is important to continue public health practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested continue to be crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our communities. People who are fully vaccinated can review recently released post-vaccination guidance on the DHS website.

For more information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage or call toll free 844-684-1064.