WisDOT Announces Weight Limits for North Central Region State Highways

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region today announced the seasonal posting of weight limits on area state highways. The weight restrictions are 6 tons gross load for single axle vehicles and 10 tons gross load for tandem axle vehicles (any two axles under 8 feet apart). The maximum gross weight is 24 tons.

Weight restrictions will be effective at Noon on Monday, March 8, 2021 on the following highways:

WIS 52, Marathon County, from Little Elm Rd to Shawano County line.

from Little Elm Rd to Shawano County line. WIS 52, Shawano County, from Marathon County line to US 45.

from Marathon County line to US 45. WIS 52, Langlade County, from WIS 55 to North Langlade County line.

from WIS 55 to North Langlade County line. WIS 52, Forest County , from South Forest County line to Smith Road.

, from South Forest County line to Smith Road. WIS 54, Wood County, from West Wood County line to WIS 80.

from West Wood County line to WIS 80. WIS 54, Wood County , from South Junction WIS 80 to 1-mile west of Junction WIS 73.

, from South Junction WIS 80 to 1-mile west of Junction WIS 73. WIS 55, Forest County, from Argonne Street to the Michigan State line.

from Argonne Street to the Michigan State line. WIS 107, Marathon County, from Marathon County Road A to the Lincoln County line.

from Marathon County Road A to the Lincoln County line. WIS 107, Lincoln County, from Marathon County line to WIS 64.

from Marathon County line to WIS 64. WIS 107, Lincoln County, from Matthew’s Road to Lincoln County Road S.

from Matthew’s Road to Lincoln County Road S. WIS 122, Iron County, from WIS 77 to Michigan State line.

from WIS 77 to Michigan State line. WIS 153, Marathon County, from Marathon County Road J to Shawano County line.

from Marathon County Road J to Shawano County line. WIS 153, Shawano County, from Marathon County line to US 45.

from Marathon County line to US 45. WIS 169, Iron County, from Ashland County Line to US 2.

from Ashland County Line to US 2. WIS 173, Wood County, from North Junction WIS 80 to Wood County Road G.

Seasonal weight restrictions (springtime posted roads) are placed on specific highways during the spring thaw period. The restrictions are added to prevent damage to the pavement structure. In the event of unpredicted cold weather, the postings in each county may be delayed as conditions require and will become effective at the discretion of the State Highway Engineer. For more information on WisDOT Weight Restriction Programs, visit: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/com-drv-vehs/mtr-car-trkr/ssnl-wt-rsrctns/default.aspx

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region: