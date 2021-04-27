Notice to ATVers in Langlade County

FROM THE LANGLADE CO. FORESTRY AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT

The Langlade County Spring/Summer/Fall ATV/UTV trails will open for the season on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Expect early season riding conditions with trails being in generally fair to good condition. Please use caution as trail work and logging operations are ongoing across the trail system.

For further updates or questions regarding the trails please keep checking back or call the Forestry and Recreation Department at 715-627-6300.