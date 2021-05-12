Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Coach Hildebrandt, Wissbroecker, Gumbert, Schremp, Musolff

Student: Noelle Tischendorf

Sport: Girl’s Track & Field

Description: Noelle continues to lead our program and mentor younger athletes in the program. In our first meet, she did not compete in a single individual event. Rather, she led each of our relay teams (4×100, 4×200, and 4x400m) and was an important part of the girl’s team taking 3rd overall at the meet. We look to Noelle to work with other leaders on the team and monitor the team’s energy throughout the season as we build towards the Conference Championships and WIAA tournament.