$10,000 Main Street Bounceback Grants

FROM ANGIE CLOSE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, LANGLADE COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

WEDC and the North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission will be bringing a new grant program to the region. The focus of this program is to provide grants to businesses moving into vacant commercial spaces. The goal is to strengthen our main streets and commercial corridors. Eligibility is based on new and existing businesses that are leasing or purchasing new space between January 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Renewing an existing lease is not eligible, this is for new or expansions only. Grants will be for $10,000.

The program went live on Monday, August 9th. Applicants should apply on the WEDC website and they will be forwarded to the North Central Regional Planning Commission office located in Wausau, to be processed. The website is wedc.org/programs-and-resources/mainstreet-bounceback-grants.

