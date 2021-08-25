Find Public Hunting Land With DNR’s Hunt Wild App And Online Tools

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

With millions of acres of public land available across the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) simplifies finding a hunting spot with the free Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app and online tools.

The DNR’s Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app has everything hunters need in one place, including maps, cover types, shooting hours and chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing locations.

Hunt Wild Wisconsin app users can find new public lands to explore, brush up on the regulations and listen to hunting season podcasts. With mobile mapping, up-to-the-minute shooting hours and much more, the DNR gives hunters the tools to focus on what’s important – enjoying time outdoors.

Additional online public land mapping tools include:

From the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in the north to the prairies of southern Wildlife Areas and everything in between, Wisconsin hunters have some of the best public land access east of the Mississippi River.

For more information on public lands in Wisconsin, visit the DNR Public Access Lands webpage.