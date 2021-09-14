Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® Antigo is Anticipated to Raise More Than $28,000

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Antigo at Antigo Middle School, 815 Seventh Avenue, Antigo on Sept. 11, 2021. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined in person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities. The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $28,000 to fund research and local services in Antigo and surrounding areas including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800.272.3900.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through December 31 at act.alz.org/Wisconsin. Mail-in donations should be directed to our regional mail-processing hub:

Alzheimer’s Association

Attn: Antigo, Wisconsin Walk

7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100

Minneapolis, MN 55439

Statistics:

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease; 120,000 in Wisconsin

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. Between the years 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 146%.

More than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias; 196,000 in Wisconsin

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.