Antigo High School Tennis Results

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

PHILLIPS HIGH – 0, ANTIGO HIGH – 7, (9/9/21)

Singles:

No. 1 – Margo Kelly, ANTIGO HIGH def. Sophia DeByl, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Brechlyn Flannery, ANTIGO HIGH def. Ella Teeters, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 – Sierra Oelke, ANTIGO HIGH def. Kylie Soberg, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 – Makayla Roberts, ANTIGO HIGH def. Ariel Henney, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Faith Bussiere, ANTIGO HIGH – Ellie Packard, ANTIGO HIGH def. Rachel Fusak, PHILLIPS HIGH – Brooke Stein, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 – Molly Neufeld, ANTIGO HIGH – Bailee Vander Sanden, ANTIGO HIGH def. Amy Kerner, PHILLIPS HIGH – Isabelle Teeters, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Claire Musolff, ANTIGO HIGH – Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH def. Breanna Hollinger, PHILLIPS HIGH – Arianna Riley, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;