Public input sought on WIS 32 project in Forest County

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on proposed improvements to WIS 32 between County C and Forest Avenue in the town of Wabeno, Forest County. Construction is currently scheduled for 2024.

Proposed improvements include:

Removing and replacing pavement

Replacing all curb and gutter in the project limits

Upgrading curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards

Adding sidewalk between Fairview Avenue and Jones Avenue (north)

Replacing sidewalk from River Street to County C (south) including a short extension to County C

Storm sewer repairs including culvert replacement near Forest Avenue and ditch cleaning near County C

Replacing a retaining wall near Jones Avenue

Narrowing the roadway to a standard 36-foot width between curbs at select locations. Parking is proposed to remain between Jones Avenue and Elm Avenue (south) and west of Forest Avenue to Fairview Avenue (both sides)



Traffic impacts:

During construction, WIS 32 will remain open. Motorists can expect to encounter lane shifts and flagging operations with reduced lane widths. Temporary driveway closures will be necessary during construction when work is occurring directly in front of the driveway.

Real Estate:

Additional right of way will be required to accommodate curb ramp and sidewalk replacements, storm sewer repairs, and slope work. Coordination is ongoing with the owners of the following recreational lands; the ball diamond owned by the school district of Wabeno, the logging museum and bandshell near Cecil Avenue owned by the town of Wabeno, and the Nicolet State Trail owned by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. All recreational facilities will be open during construction, but some temporary easements may be required. The project team is seeking public input related to the potential temporary use of these recreational lands along with other project input. Landowner rights information is available on the project website.

How to provide input:

The public is invited to review maps and other information on the project website and provide input through Monday, October 4, 2021.

Residents, property owners, and businesses in the area have been mailed a handout with a comment form that can be sent back to WisDOT.

An online comment form is available on the project website.

Questions and comments can be directed to WisDOT Project Manager Nick Vos at ​ (715) 365-5782, or by email at Nicholas.Vos@dot.wi.gov.

Written comments can be mailed to WisDOT North Central Region, 510 Hanson Lake Road, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501.

Deaf, hard-of-hearing, deaf-blind, and speech-disabled persons should contact the Wisconsin Relay Service by dialing 711.

