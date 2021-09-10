City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 9/15/21

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the August 18, 2021 Meeting

2. Fireworks

3. Budget Transfer of $7,600 for Auditing Services for 2020 Fiscal Year

4. Proposal from Associated Appraisal to Conduct a Interim Market Update in 2023 at a Cost of $25,000 and to Extend the Assessing Contract Through the 2027 Assessment Year

5. CIP Funds to Purchase EMS Supply Inventory Program

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.