City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 9/22/21

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the June 23 and August 11, 2021 Meeting

2. Request for Children at Play or Slow Signs for Alley Located Between Watson and Aurora Streets (Requested by Corey and Elizabeth Ploeger)

3. Approval of the Amendment to Ruekert and Mielke Contract for Clermont Street Sanitary Sewer Project

4. Ruekert & Mielke Construction Staking & Submittal Review Proposal

5. 3-Party Design Agreement between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, City of Antigo and Reukert & Mileke for a STP-Urban Project on 7th Avenue from Dorr to Clermont Streets

6. Professional Services Agreement with Ayres Associates for the Design, Construction Administration and Inspection Associated with a FED EDA Grant Project to Extend Deleglise Street through the Saratoga Industrial Park

7. Consider Entering into a Professional Services Agreement with MSA Professionals for a City-Wide Water Leak Detection Study

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.