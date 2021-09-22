City of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Agenda for 9/28/21

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearing

1. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 1209 Tenth Avenue to Allow a 12′ x 20′ Shed from Baker Barns on Property to Store Lawn Mowers, Snow Blowers, Tiller, Rakes, Shovels, Leave Vacuum, Etc.

2. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 139 Berner Street to Allow Construction of a 40′ x 40′ Garage in the Rear of the Property with the Building Exceeding Maximum 1,000 Square Foot Accessory Structure and Exceeding the Height of the Principal Structure

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.