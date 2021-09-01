Consumer Alert: DATCP Sees Rise In Unemployment Insurance Scam Reports

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

If you receive a text message regarding unemployment insurance, be cautious about clicking on any links. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has received reports of a phishing text where imposters pretend to be from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) or a similar agency.

These alarming texts claim that there is a problem with your account and that your benefits will be discontinued if you do not click on the link to update your account ID and password. However, they are imposters trying to get your personally identifiable information to steal your identity and your money. Delete these texts, and do not click on any links.

How to tell if a text message from DWD is official:

Official text messages from DWD link to my. unemployment.wisconsin.gov

DWD does not send text messages to claimants to notify them that their profile or claim will be deactivated.

DWD does not send group text messages.

Any official text messages from DWD notify the claimant to log on to their Claimant Portal at my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov to view any messages securely.

to view any messages securely. Do NOT click on links, enter your user information, or provide any information to suspicious websites or spoofed messages.

If you have questions about the legitimacy of a text you received, DWD provides updates online about current scam reports at dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui/fraud/ scams.htm.

If you have questions about the status of your unemployment insurance or question the authenticity of a text, letter, phone call, or email you receive that claims to be from a government agency, contact that agency directly to inquire. Always contact the agency using a website, phone number, or email address that you know to be accurate – never use the contact information provided by the questionable communication.

If you have been the victim of a scam, report it by filing a complaint online at datcp.wi.gov/pages/programs_ services/ fileconsumercomplaint.aspx, or send an email to datcphotline@wisconsin.gov, or call DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128.