Fall Issue Of Wisconsin Natural Resources Magazine Shines Spotlight On Hidden Gems

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the fall issue of Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine is now available in print and online.

Within the pages, readers can learn about the unique places off the beaten path at state parks across Wisconsin. Striking photographs shared by Instagram users highlight the scenic beauty found within each hidden gem location.

Readers will also get to enjoy an up-close look at Peninsula State Park’s Eagle Tower following an extensive rebuilding project that includes a new accessible observation tower and treetop ramp that allows visitors of all abilities to take in the breathtaking views. Readers can dive deeper into the forest science behind the project that led to the stunning end result.

Celebrate Willow River State Park’s 50th anniversary by learning the history of how this beautiful property joined the State Park System in northwest Wisconsin.

Learn about a new DNR initiative designed to engage youth in urban areas in a favorite state pastime – fishing. The Mobile First Catch Center, dubbed the Fishmobile, brings angler education and equipment to places where kids might otherwise not have access.

The fall issue shines a spotlight on the work of the DNR’s conservation wardens, who make helping wildlife a priority. Other stories include information about a volunteer land access program that helps open more areas to public hunting; a retrospective marking the 150th anniversary of the 1871 Peshtigo fire; and a look at how the George W. Mead Wildlife Area adapted its visitor outreach during the COVID-19 public health emergency by developing virtual presentations and self-guided tours.

Plus, hear from DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole about the upcoming Safe Water for All panel series the agency is hosting this September and October. With safe, clean drinking water a vital priority, the panels will discuss leading contaminants that threaten water resources and address solutions to ensure clean water for all Wisconsinites.

Find all this and more in the fall print issue of Wisconsin Natural Resources and online at wnrmag.com.