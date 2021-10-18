Celebrate Wisconsin’s Working Forests During Forest Products Week Oct. 17 – 23

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Join the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in celebrating the state’s working forests during Forest Products Week Oct. 17 – 23.

Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed the third week in October as Forest Products Week in Wisconsin to recognize forests’ essential role in the state’s environment and economy.

“The forest products industry contributes $24.5 billion in goods and services and provides $7.1 billion in value-added each year,” said Collin Buntrock, DNR forest products team leader. “On top of the monetary contribution to the state’s economy, the industry accounts for 3.8% of state output with 64,000 jobs directly contributed and represents almost 12% of total manufacturing jobs. In 31 counties, the forest products industry is one of the top ten employers.”

Forest Products Week highlights the importance of Wisconsin’s 17 million acres of forested land – both public and private – that provide raw materials to the forest products industry, recreational opportunities and ecosystem. Through the DNR’s use of sustainable forestry practices, trees are grown and harvested responsibly ensuring the economic, social and ecological benefits of the forest products industry.

Every 10 jobs in the forest products industry support an additional 13 jobs in other sectors in the state. Wisconsin is also the top paper producing state in the country and 1,200 state-wide businesses are reliant on the natural resource for commercial products. Learn more about forestry and the Wisconsin economy here.

In addition to the impact on the state’s economy, Wisconsin’s forests and forest products industry provide environmental benefits. Forests help store carbon, which offsets greenhouse gas emissions. Even after trees have been harvested and turned into forest products, they continue to retain the carbon they stored while living.

“Forest products are used daily, and you may not even realize it,” said Buntrock. “Products such as lumber help us build houses, furniture and swing sets, while other forest products are used to make paper, toothpaste and chewing gum. These are just a few examples of the thousands of forest products people use each day. It all starts in the forest.”

Learn more about the forest products industry and its benefits on the DNR website.