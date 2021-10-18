City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 10/20/21

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

4:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the September 15, 2021 Meeting

2. Approving Invoice Costs for Final Clarifier and Raw Sewage Pump and Waiving of Bidding Requirements

3. Accept Assistance to Firefighters Grant

4. Approval to Hire Full-Time Fire Fighters to Maintain Staffing

5. Approval to Add a AEMT Pay Scale to Antigo Firefighters L1000 Agreement

6. Paid-On-Call (POC) Pay Matrix

7. Accept the Fuel Bid for 2022-2023 from Wagner Oil Company

8. Severance Reserve Budget Transfer Needed to the Operating Budgets for Two Retiring Employees

9. Health Insurance 2022 Renewal Premiums and Approve Aspirus Health Plan as the Third-Party Administrator, American Fidelity as the Stop-Loss Carrier, and Navitus as the Pharmacy Benefit Manager

10. Dental Insurance 2022 Renewal Premiums and Delta Dental as Third-Party Administrator

11. Authorization to Schedule the Sale of a City-owned Property Located at 313 E. 5th Avenue by way of Sealed Bids

12. Conceptual Support for the Langlade County Economic Development Corporation (LCEDC) for a Parking Lot Project Application to the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Tourism Capital Grant under ARPA

13. Request to Submit for a Neighborhood Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration under the ARPA Funding Program for a Pavilion Project and Related Improvements at Lake Park

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.