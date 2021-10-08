City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for 10/13/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER BY PRESIDING OFFICER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MOMENT OF SILENT MEDITATION

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the September 8, 2021 Common Council and Committee of the Whole Meetings

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Taylor Curran, 1154 Sixth Avenue Regarding Sidewalk Adjacent to His House at Sixth Avenue and Deleglise Street

2. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

3. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

82-21 Approving Payment of $2,500 for Ruekert and Mielke for Additional Work on the Clermont Street Sanitary Sewer Project for Construction, Staking, and Review Submittals

83-21 Approving Additional Design Services for Ruekert & Mielke for the Clermont Street Sanitary Sewer Project

84-21 Increase Election Inspectors Wages to a Daily Limit of $160 – $190 (Depending on Position) and $12.50 Per Hour for Training Effective January 1, 2022

85-21 Increase Per Hour Wages Effective January 1, 2022 for Regular Part-Time to $15.00 and Seasonal Employees to$12.50 ($13.00 for Nights and Weekends)

86-21 2% Cost of Living Wage Increase in 2022 for Exempt and Non-Represented Employees

87-21 Budget Transfer of $7,600 for Single Audit Services for 2020 from the Contingency Fund to the General Fund Accounting Line Item

88-21 Extend Assessment Contract for Maintenance with Associated Appraisal for Assessments Years 2024 -2027 at a Cost of $29,000 per year with an Interim Market Update in Assessment Years 20202-2023 for an Additional $25,000

89-21 Professional Services Agreement with Ayres Associates in an Amount of $251,765 for the Design, Construction Administration and Inspection Associated with a FED EDA Grant Project to Extend Deleglise Street through the Saratoga Industrial Park and a Grant Administration Services Agreement with Langlade County Economic Development Corporation in an Amount not to Exceed $10,000

90-21 Professional Services Agreement with MSA Professional Services for an Acoustic-Style Water Leak Detection Study in the Amount of $15,900 in Advance of any Water Tower Replacement/Rehabilitation or Well Placement Infrastructure Decisions

91-21 Purchase Emergency Medical Services Supply Inventory Program in the Amount of $4,995 from Silent Partner Technologies

92-21 Professional Services Agreement with Ruekert & Mielke for the Design of Surface Transportation Program Funded Projects on Clermont Street (7th to 10th Avenues) & on 7th Avenue (Clermont to Dorr Streets)

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Department Manager Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

93-21 Approving Fireworks Country and Funding for 2022 Fourth of July Celebration in the Amount of $10,000

94-21 Option to Lease Agreement with EDF Renewables for a 54-Acre Solar Power Development Project Located North of The Remington Detention Pond (Along Both Sides of Hogan Street) on City-owned Vacant Industrially Zoned Parcels

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposit for September 3 and 17, 2021 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Account Payable Check Nos. 75812-76031

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2068-2070

4. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check Nos. 3690-3691

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

ADJOURNMENT

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.