Does Your Community Provide Stockboxes to Seniors?
Nearly 37,000 Wisconsin Seniors Are Eligible, But Lack Access
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES
Currently, 42 Wisconsin counties do not distribute Stockboxes to eligible seniors because local programs do not participate. Now, the program is expanding to reach these communities. Please see below for a list of the counties that do not currently participate in Stockbox, along with the number of seniors living below the federal poverty line who would qualify.
What is Stockbox?
Stockbox is a program that provides healthy food every month to improve the diet and nutrition of low-income seniors 60 or older. Stockbox is also known as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). Stockbox provides a monthly supplemental food package for free, which includes:
- Cheese
- Canned fruits
- Canned vegetables
- Juice
- Cereal
- Canned and dry milk
- Peanut butter
- Canned meat
- Canned soup
- Rice, instant potatoes or pasta
Who is eligible for Stockbox?
Seniors age 60+ who have a household income per month (before tax deductions) that is less or equal to Stockbox income guidelines:
– $1,396 or less for a 1 person household
– $1,888 or less for a 1 person household
– add $492 for each additional person
Who can distribute Stockboxes?
Stockboxes are delivered free of charge statewide to local programs that serve seniors, including: senior centers, food pantries, senior housing, and other community-based organizations. See the following page for more information on counties without current participants.
Distribute Stockboxes to Seniors in Your Community
If you operate a food pantry, food bank, senior program, senior housing site, or other community based organized, you’re encouraged to learn more about distributing Stockboxes to the seniors you serve. To learn more, please complete a Stockbox Interest Form, or contact:
Rick Lewandowski
Senior Services Director
Hunger Task Force
414-777-0483
Natalie Czarkowski
Field Organizer
Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin
natalie@hungerrelieffederation.org
414-750-4503
|Counties without Stockbox Sites
|Seniors 60+ in Poverty
|Ashland
|453
|Brown
|3,790
|Buffalo
|392
|Burnett
|410
|Calumet
|569
|Clark
|669
|Crawford
|521
|Door
|606
|Eau Claire
|1,642
|Florence
|156
|Fond du Lac
|1,956
|Forest
|223
|Grant
|1,192
|Green
|631
|Iowa
|472
|Iron
|190
|Jackson
|474
|Kewaunee
|488
|La Crosse
|1,690
|Lafayette
|429
|Langlade
|529
|Lincoln
|717
|Marathon
|2,271
|Marinette
|1,081
|Menominee
|145
|Monroe
|815
|Oconto
|667
|Oneida
|778
|Portage
|1,245
|Price
|416
|Richland
|460
|Rusk
|420
|Sawyer
|482
|Shawano
|845
|Taylor
|543
|Trempealeau
|582
|Vernon
|968
|Vilas
|621
|Washburn
|516
|Waupaca
|1,044
|Winnebago
|2,444
|Wood
|1,763
If your county is not listed but you would like to participate in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, contact your local agency: Statewide CSFP Agencies