Does Your Community Provide Stockboxes to Seniors?

Nearly 37,000 Wisconsin Seniors Are Eligible, But Lack Access

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Currently, 42 Wisconsin counties do not distribute Stockboxes to eligible seniors because local programs do not participate. Now, the program is expanding to reach these communities. Please see below for a list of the counties that do not currently participate in Stockbox, along with the number of seniors living below the federal poverty line who would qualify.

What is Stockbox?

Stockbox is a program that provides healthy food every month to improve the diet and nutrition of low-income seniors 60 or older. Stockbox is also known as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). Stockbox provides a monthly supplemental food package for free, which includes:

Cheese

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Juice

Cereal

Canned and dry milk

Peanut butter

Canned meat

Canned soup

Rice, instant potatoes or pasta

Who is eligible for Stockbox?

Seniors age 60+ who have a household income per month (before tax deductions) that is less or equal to Stockbox income guidelines:

– $1,396 or less for a 1 person household

– $1,888 or less for a 1 person household

– add $492 for each additional person

Who can distribute Stockboxes?

Stockboxes are delivered free of charge statewide to local programs that serve seniors, including: senior centers, food pantries, senior housing, and other community-based organizations. See the following page for more information on counties without current participants.

Distribute Stockboxes to Seniors in Your Community

If you operate a food pantry, food bank, senior program, senior housing site, or other community based organized, you’re encouraged to learn more about distributing Stockboxes to the seniors you serve. To learn more, please complete a Stockbox Interest Form, or contact:

Rick Lewandowski

Senior Services Director

Hunger Task Force

rick@hungertaskforce.org

414-777-0483

Natalie Czarkowski

Field Organizer

Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin

natalie@hungerrelieffederation.org

414-750-4503

Counties without Stockbox Sites Seniors 60+ in Poverty Ashland 453 Brown 3,790 Buffalo 392 Burnett 410 Calumet 569 Clark 669 Crawford 521 Door 606 Eau Claire 1,642 Florence 156 Fond du Lac 1,956 Forest 223 Grant 1,192 Green 631 Iowa 472 Iron 190 Jackson 474 Kewaunee 488 La Crosse 1,690 Lafayette 429 Langlade 529 Lincoln 717 Marathon 2,271 Marinette 1,081 Menominee 145 Monroe 815 Oconto 667 Oneida 778 Portage 1,245 Price 416 Richland 460 Rusk 420 Sawyer 482 Shawano 845 Taylor 543 Trempealeau 582 Vernon 968 Vilas 621 Washburn 516 Waupaca 1,044 Winnebago 2,444 Wood 1,763

If your county is not listed but you would like to participate in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, contact your local agency: Statewide CSFP Agencies