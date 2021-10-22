Antigo Times

FoodLocal Interest
Does Your Community Provide Stockboxes to Seniors?

By Antigo Times
October 22, 2021
Nearly 37,000 Wisconsin Seniors Are Eligible, But Lack Access

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Currently, 42 Wisconsin counties do not distribute Stockboxes to eligible seniors because local programs do not participate. Now, the program is expanding to reach these communities. Please see below for a list of the counties that do not currently participate in Stockbox, along with the number of seniors living below the federal poverty line who would qualify.

 

What is Stockbox?

Stockbox is a program that provides healthy food every month to improve the diet and nutrition of low-income seniors 60 or older. Stockbox is also known as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). Stockbox provides a monthly supplemental food package for free, which includes:

  • Cheese
  • Canned fruits
  • Canned vegetables
  • Juice
  • Cereal
  • Canned and dry milk
  • Peanut butter
  • Canned meat
  • Canned soup
  • Rice, instant potatoes or pasta

 

Who is eligible for Stockbox?

Seniors age 60+ who have a household income per month (before tax deductions) that is less or equal to Stockbox income guidelines:

– $1,396 or less for a 1 person household

– $1,888 or less for a 1 person household

– add $492 for each additional person

 

Who can distribute Stockboxes?

Stockboxes are delivered free of charge statewide to local programs that serve seniors, including: senior centers, food pantries, senior housing, and other community-based organizations. See the following page for more information on counties without current participants.

 

Distribute Stockboxes to Seniors in Your Community

If you operate a food pantry, food bank, senior program, senior housing site, or other community based organized, you’re encouraged to learn more about distributing Stockboxes to the seniors you serve. To learn more, please complete a Stockbox Interest Form, or contact:

Rick Lewandowski

Senior Services Director

Hunger Task Force

rick@hungertaskforce.org

414-777-0483

 

Natalie Czarkowski

Field Organizer

Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin

natalie@hungerrelieffederation.org

414-750-4503

Counties without Stockbox Sites Seniors 60+ in Poverty
Ashland 453
Brown 3,790
Buffalo 392
Burnett 410
Calumet 569
Clark 669
Crawford 521
Door 606
Eau Claire 1,642
Florence 156
Fond du Lac 1,956
Forest 223
Grant 1,192
Green 631
Iowa 472
Iron 190
Jackson 474
Kewaunee 488
La Crosse 1,690
Lafayette 429
Langlade 529
Lincoln 717
Marathon 2,271
Marinette 1,081
Menominee 145
Monroe 815
Oconto 667
Oneida 778
Portage 1,245
Price 416
Richland 460
Rusk 420
Sawyer 482
Shawano 845
Taylor 543
Trempealeau 582
Vernon 968
Vilas 621
Washburn 516
Waupaca 1,044
Winnebago 2,444
Wood 1,763

If your county is not listed but you would like to participate in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, contact your local agency: Statewide CSFP Agencies

 

 

 

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

