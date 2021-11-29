CoVantage Cares Foundation Pledges $175,000 in Matching Funds

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

CoVantage Cares Foundation has announced the kickoff of their annual two-week fundraising campaign. The event will begin Tuesday, November 30, which has become known nationally as “Giving Tuesday,” and will end on December 14. Funds generated will be matched with up to $175,000 in contributions from CoVantage Cares Foundation, a public charity established by CoVantage Credit Union. Local non-profit organizationsto receive funding from this year’s campaign were selected by CoVantage staff and are located throughout the communities served by CoVantage Credit Union. In Antigo, the selected non-profit organization is United Way of Langlade County. In Elcho, the Historical Society is the charity chosen to receive the funds for the restoration of Grange Hall.

CoVantage Cares Foundation was established as a way to provide financial support to organizations that serve individuals, especially those experiencing significant financial challenge, and organizations that work to enhance the quality of life in communities served by CoVantage Credit Union. According to CoVantage CEO Charlie Zanayed, “CoVantage Credit Union has a history of supporting local non-profit organizations and living our mission of helping those in need. We believe the communities we serve have the potential to raise enough money to match the Foundation’s $175,000 grant and as a result we anticipate being able to provide resources that will benefit thousands of local people served by the twelve receiving organizations. Please join me by making a Giving Tuesday contribution between November 30 and December 14at any CoVantage branch or through our mobile app if you are an existing CoVantage Credit Union member. From the bottom of my heart thank you for your support.”

Individuals and businesses do not have to be CoVantage members to donate. Those interested in giving to the campaign can mail a checkmade payable to CoVantage Cares Foundation, PO Box 107, Antigo, WI 54409; or drop off a check or cash toany CoVantage location. In addition, CoVantage members can make an online donation through MyCoVantage digital banking or mobile app.

Charities selected to receive funding from the sixth annual Giving Tuesday initiative and their sponsoring CoVantage branches include:United Way of Langlade County (Antigo); Elcho Historical Society (Elcho);Community Partners Campus (Wausau, Rib Mountain, Weston, Rothchild); Community Coalition of Forest County (Crandon); Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods (Rhinelander); Shawano Area Food Pantry & Resource Center (Shawano); The Salvation Army (Appleton, Neenah, Menasha); Operation Bootstrap (Stevens Point); The Giving Tree (Suamico); Menominee County Water Rescue (Menominee, MI); Crystal Falls Contemporary Center (Crystal Falls, MI); and Bates Township Hall Preservation Society (Iron River, MI).

For more information about CoVantage Cares Foundation or the Giving Tuesday campaign, go to www.covantagecu.org/givingtuesday

CoVantage Credit Union is a purposedriven organization with a mission to welcome all regardless of wealth, providing outstanding value and exceptional service, work with members experiencing financial challenge, and remaining financially strong. Headquartered in Antigo, Wisconsin, the credit union has $2.6 billion in assets and serves over 135,000 members across all of their locations. Founded in 1953, the financial cooperative serves members living or working in 30 counties in Wisconsin and three counties in the U.P. of Michigan.