Antigo Bowling Club Scores

By Antigo Times
January 19, 2022
The Antigo Bowling Club bowled on Sunday, January 16th.  To follow are the results:

 

Girls Varsity

The girl’s varsity bowling team beat Wittenberg/Birnamwood Girls Varsity 6-3 to remain undefeated.  Average score for the day was 168.  Top Bowlers:  Marnie Kubacki, Makala Beck and Katie Kirsch.

 

Boys Varsity

The boy’s varsity bowling team beat Iola to remain undefeated in the conference 7-0.  Average score for the day was 210.  Top Bowlers:  Alec Knapkavage, Luke Bastle, Riley Guenthner and Grant Praslowicz.

 

JV1 Boys

The JV1 Boys team bowled Sunday, 1/16/22.  Average score for the day was 152.  Top Bowlers:  Cody Nowak and Matt Sprague.

 

Middle School 1 Boys

The Middle School 1 boy’s team bowled against Marshfield.  Average score for the day was 95.  Top bowlers:  Alex Kubiaczyk, Danny Maus and Levi Strobel.

 

Middle School 2 Boys

The middle school 2 boy’s team bowled a dual meet on 1/16/22.  First meet they lost to Antigo MS Girls 1.  Average score for the day was 162.  Top Bowlers:  Cooper Rickert, Xavier Fermanich, Sam Maus.  The second meet they lost to DC Everest.  Average score the day was 149.  Top bowlers:  Russell Martin and Zander Zwirschitz.

 

Middle School 1 Girls

The middle school 1 girl’s team bowled a dual meet on 1/16/22.  First meet they beat Antigo MS 2 Boys 5-4.  Average for the day was 155.  Top Bowlers:  Ginny Praslowicz and Kellijo Kirsch.  The second meet they beat Antigo MS2 girls 9-0.  Top Bowlers:  Krista Beck, Emma Beck and Kellijo Kirsch.

 

Middle School 2 Girls

The middle school 2 girl’s team bowled against the Antigo MS 1 Girls losing 0-9.  Top bowler for the day was Marie Fuller.

 

All teams are scheduled to bowl again on Sunday, January 30th.

