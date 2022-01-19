Antigo Bowling Club Scores

The Antigo Bowling Club bowled on Sunday, January 16th. To follow are the results:

Girls Varsity

The girl’s varsity bowling team beat Wittenberg/Birnamwood Girls Varsity 6-3 to remain undefeated. Average score for the day was 168. Top Bowlers: Marnie Kubacki, Makala Beck and Katie Kirsch.

Boys Varsity

The boy’s varsity bowling team beat Iola to remain undefeated in the conference 7-0. Average score for the day was 210. Top Bowlers: Alec Knapkavage, Luke Bastle, Riley Guenthner and Grant Praslowicz.

JV1 Boys

The JV1 Boys team bowled Sunday, 1/16/22. Average score for the day was 152. Top Bowlers: Cody Nowak and Matt Sprague.

Middle School 1 Boys

The Middle School 1 boy’s team bowled against Marshfield. Average score for the day was 95. Top bowlers: Alex Kubiaczyk, Danny Maus and Levi Strobel.

Middle School 2 Boys

The middle school 2 boy’s team bowled a dual meet on 1/16/22. First meet they lost to Antigo MS Girls 1. Average score for the day was 162. Top Bowlers: Cooper Rickert, Xavier Fermanich, Sam Maus. The second meet they lost to DC Everest. Average score the day was 149. Top bowlers: Russell Martin and Zander Zwirschitz.

Middle School 1 Girls

The middle school 1 girl’s team bowled a dual meet on 1/16/22. First meet they beat Antigo MS 2 Boys 5-4. Average for the day was 155. Top Bowlers: Ginny Praslowicz and Kellijo Kirsch. The second meet they beat Antigo MS2 girls 9-0. Top Bowlers: Krista Beck, Emma Beck and Kellijo Kirsch.

Middle School 2 Girls

The middle school 2 girl’s team bowled against the Antigo MS 1 Girls losing 0-9. Top bowler for the day was Marie Fuller.

All teams are scheduled to bowl again on Sunday, January 30th.