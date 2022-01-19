CoVantage Cares Foundation Provides Over $344,000 to Local Organizations

Pictured is CoVantage Credit Union staff and board members of United Way of Langlade County with a check totaling $93,637.22 from the Giving Tuesday Fundraiser. Left to right:Top Row: Susan McKenna (CVCU), Jim Fittante (UW), Mary Jo Filbrandt (UW), Karen Koszarek (Asst. Br Mgr. CVCU), Katie Devore (UW/Br. Mgr. CVCU), Chelsea Payant (UW), Jane Zeller (UW), Katie Jackson (CVCU), Jackie Taves (CVCU). Bottom row: Melissa Wald, Angie Frisch, Hailey Wilson, Chadd Nelson, and Gary Walton (CVCU).

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Board of Directors for CoVantage Cares Foundation announced that checks totaling $344,616 were presented to local non-profit groups that serve communities where CoVantage Credit Union has branches. The funds were made possible thanks to generous donations by CoVantage Credit Union members, staff, and community members who responded to the Foundation’s 2021 Giving Tuesday campaign in December.

Giving Tuesday, which is immediately after Black Friday, is nationally recognized for charitable giving. Branch staff throughout CoVantage Credit Union’s locations were asked to select a non-profit group in their community to be the recipient of funds raised, with the understanding that contributions generated during the two-week fundraising campaign would be matched up to $175,000 by CoVantage Cares Foundation. Thanks to the matching funds, along with the generosity of many, donations totaling $344,616were gifted locally.

According to Charlie Zanayed, CoVantage CEO and CoVantage Cares Foundation Board Member, “We are so thankful to our member-owners who support CoVantage Credit Union and their local community. We are humbled by the generosity of our members, employees, and community members for giving a financial boost to these twelve deserving charities. CoVantage Credit Union has a history of supporting local non-profit organizations and living our mission of helping those in need. CoVantage Cares Foundation was established as a way to provide financial support to organizations that serve individuals, especially those experiencing significant financial challenge, and organizations that work to enhance quality of life in communities served by CoVantage Credit Union.”

Charities selected to receive funding from the sixth annual Giving Tuesday initiative and their sponsoring CoVantage branches include: United Way of Langlade County (Antigo); Elcho Historical Society (Elcho); Community Partners Campus (Wausau, Rib Mountain, Weston, Rothchild); Community Coalition of Forest County (Crandon); Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods (Rhinelander); Shawano Area Food Pantry & Resource Center (Shawano); The Salvation Army (Appleton, Neenah, Menasha); Operation Bootstrap (Stevens Point); The Giving Tree (Suamico); Menominee County Water Rescue (Menominee, MI); Crystal Falls Contemporary Center (Crystal Falls, MI); and Bates Township Hall Preservation Society (Iron River, MI).

For more information about CoVantage Cares Foundation, or to obtain the grant application needed to request a donation, visit www.covantagecu.org/cares.