Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Coach Cory Reetz

Athletes Name: Conner Kolz

Sport: Boy’s Basketball

Description: Conner is always wanting what is best for the team. He is a great teammate who encourages everyone around him and talks through with them how they can get on the same page or be better. Conner is a great competitor who wants to do whatever it takes to win. Conner is a playmaker on both ends of the floor; always telling his teammates to have their “hands ready” because you never know when a no-look pass is coming their way. Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: Follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.