Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

LocalSports
Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

By Antigo Times
February 6, 2022
197
0

Submitted by: Coach Cory Reetz

Athletes Name:  Conner Kolz

Sport: Boy’s Basketball

Description: Conner is always wanting what is best for the team. He is a great teammate who encourages everyone around him and talks through with them how they can get on the same page or be better. Conner is a great competitor who wants to do whatever it takes to win. Conner is a playmaker on both ends of the floor; always telling his teammates to have their “hands ready” because you never know when a no-look pass is coming their way. Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: Follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.

Previous Article

Two Antigo Natives Join the Merrill Police ...

Next Article

Antigo Middle School 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.