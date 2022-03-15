Alexandra Hofrichter Dominates at Tour of America – 2022 Dominate the Dells

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Alexandra Hofrichter qualified for the 2022 High School National Recruiting Showcase, held alongside the United States Senior Nationals on April 28th-29th. Hofrichter qualified by making short work of her three opponents at the Dominate The Dells qualifying event, finishing all of them in the first round without allowing anyone to score even a single point.

In the first round, Hofrichter faced Tiani Lemieux of X-Factor Elite Wrestling. Hofrichter needed only 19 seconds to score her first points, using heavy hips off of a Lemieux shot to score using a body lock for the takedown. Hofrichter would score again at the 41 second mark, this time countering a Lemieux shot with a bodylock roll through to score 4 points and take a 6-0 lead. At the 65 second mark, Hofrichter once again scored, using an overhook and head position to secure a 4-point throw. Lemieux was unable to escape off her back, with Hofrichter earning a win by fall at 69 seconds.

The second round saw a matchup between Hofrichter and Kaylee McFadden of Marinette. Most recently, McFadden won the bronze medal at 145 pounds at the WIAA Girls State Tournament.

Hofrichter would again start strong, driving through a reshot on a double leg attempt to earn the initial 2 points 24 seconds into the match. Hofrichter would add a turn for 2 points off of a leg lace 7 seconds later, increasing her lead to 4-0. At the 53 second mark, Hofrichter secured a body lock, fought off a head throw attempt by McFadden, and earned another 2 points for the takedown. Hofrichter would quickly turn McFadden to her back, earning the pinfall victory at 57 seconds.

The finals were a matchup between Hofrichter and Breanna Wier of Osseo. Wier was the bronze medalist at 152 pounds at the WIAA Girls State Tournament.

Hofrichter continued her streak of scoring early and often, using an underhook to secure a farside overhook, and hit a lateral drop for 4 points 22 seconds into the match. The next minute saw Hofrichter attempting to finish Osseo, but Osseo did a great job of not allowing both shoulders to touch at the same time. Once back on the feet, Hofrichter locked up double underhooks and earned a pushout point when Osseo backed straight off the mat. 10 seconds later, Hofrichter used double overhook to secure a two-point exposure to increase her lead to 7-0. Hofrichter would add another exposure using a front headlock, and then secured the 11-0 technical fall by finishing Osseo off with a far leg roll through. The match ended at 1 minute and 59 seconds.

This marked the first time Hofrichter competed in Freestyle since last year, and it seems as if she has not lost a step.

Anyone, sixth grade and above, interested in learning Greco-Roman and Freestyle wrestling are invited to stop by Unified Martial Arts at 834 5th Avenue in Antigo on Mondays and Thursdays, from 3:20 to 5:00. The Antigo Wrestling Club is providing instruction free of charge thanks to the donations of generous individuals and local businesses.

Girls HS Showcase 150-158

Alexandra Hofrichter’s place is 1st and has scored 19.5 team points.