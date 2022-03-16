Think Spring: Book Your Next Camping Adventure

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that there are year-round camping reservations available at dozens of state parks and forests. With spring on its way, now is the perfect time to plan your next adventure. Campsites are 100% reservable, so visitors can plan ahead and have peace of mind before hitting the road knowing that a site is waiting for them. Visitors no longer need to use campsite self-registration envelopes to secure campsites upon arrival. Instead, make your reservations using the DNR’s online camping reservation webpage or by calling 1-888-WIPARKS. Self-registration envelopes for daily admission and annual pass purchases are still available. Reservation service agents can assist by phone or online chat seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 through Apr. 30 and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 1 through Oct. 31. Reservations can be made online 24 hours a day. Campers can reserve a campsite in advance or on the same day as arrival. Like advance reservations, same-day reservations can be made online or by phone, either before leaving home or right at the property using a mobile phone. Same-day reservations will not be charged a reservation fee. Spring arrives at different times across the state. Keep in mind that water systems (i.e. shower buildings and flush toilets) may not be running until May 15 and campgrounds may or may not be plowed in case of snow. Look for a message while booking your campsite or contact the property for more information on property conditions. Campsite Availability Alerts Visitors looking to snag a spot at their favorite state park or forest can now use the new Availability Alerts feature on the DNR’s online camping reservation webpage to let them know if a site becomes available. Setting up alerts is simple: Go to the reservations webpage and locate the main campsite search feature on the homepage. Select preferred location, dates, equipment and party size and hit “Search.” You’ll then be taken to the webpage for the campsite location selected. In the upper right corner select the “Notify Me” button to set up an email alert for the campsite and dates entered. Once alerts are set up, an email will be sent when a campsite matching your search becomes available. Although the campsite is available when the alert goes out, the alert does not guarantee a campsite reservation as reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. At this time, alerts cannot be sorted for specific features such as electric sites.