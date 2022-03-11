WisDOT announces weight limits for North Central Region state highways

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region today announced the seasonal posting of weight limits on area state highways. The weight restrictions are six tons gross load for single axle vehicles and 10 tons gross load for tandem axle vehicles (any two axles under eight feet apart). The maximum gross weight is 24 tons.

Weight restrictions will be effective at Noon on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 on the following highways:

WIS 52, Marathon County, from Little Elm Road to Shawano County line

from Little Elm Road to Shawano County line WIS 52, Shawano County, from Marathon County line to US 45

from Marathon County line to US 45 WIS 52, Langlade County, from WIS 55 to North Langlade County line

from WIS 55 to North Langlade County line WIS 52, Forest County, from South Forest County line to Smith Road

from South Forest County line to Smith Road WIS 54, Wood County, from West Wood County line to WIS 80

from West Wood County line to WIS 80 WIS 54, Wood County, from South Junction WIS 80 to one mile west of WIS 73

from South Junction WIS 80 to one mile west of WIS 73 WIS 55, Forest County, from Argonne Street to the Michigan State line

from Argonne Street to the Michigan State line WIS 107, Marathon County, from Marathon County A to the Lincoln County line

from Marathon County A to the Lincoln County line WIS 107, Lincoln County, from Marathon County line to WIS 64

from Marathon County line to WIS 64 WIS 107, Lincoln County, from Matthew’s Road to Lincoln County S

from Matthew’s Road to Lincoln County S WIS 122, Iron County, from WIS 77 to Michigan State line

from WIS 77 to Michigan State line WIS 153, Marathon County, from Marathon County J to Shawano County line

from Marathon County J to Shawano County line WIS 153, Shawano County, from Marathon County line to US 45

from Marathon County line to US 45 WIS 169, Iron County, from Ashland County line to US 2

from Ashland County line to US 2 WIS 173, Wood County, from North Junction WIS 80 to Wood County G

Seasonal weight restrictions (springtime posted roads) are placed on specific highways during the spring thaw period. The restrictions are added to prevent damage to the pavement structure.In the event of unpredicted cold weather, the postings in each county may be delayed as conditions require and will become effective at the discretion of the State Highway Engineer.

More information about WisDOT seasonal weight restriction programs can be found here.

For more information regarding traffic impacts in Wisconsin's North Central Region:

