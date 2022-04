Antigo High School Tennis Results from 4/21/22 & 4/25/22

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

4/21/22

LAKELAND HIGH – 0, ANTIGO HIGH – 7,

Singles:

No. 1 – Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH def. Jesús Hoyos, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 – Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH def. Dominic Gironella, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Ezra Santiago, ANTIGO HIGH def. Carson Tegland, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 – Landon Nelson, ANTIGO HIGH def. Jack Stepec, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH – Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH def. Axle Jacobs, LAKELAND HIGH – Isaac Olson, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Aaron Converse , ANTIGO HIGH – Seth Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH def. Angus Callendar, LAKELAND HIGH – August Callendar, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Michael Haggerty, ANTIGO HIGH – Wyatt Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH def. Sawyer Brown, LAKELAND HIGH – Jayson Wahlgren, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

The Red Robins rebounded well after their Tuesday loss to Rhinelander with a victory over Lakeland. Husnick stayed undefeated at 4-0. Doubles played much better than against the Hodags.

4/25/22

PACELLI HIGH – 1, ANTIGO HIGH – 5,

Singles:

No. 1 – Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH def. Ben Westrick, Pacelli High School, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH def. Bennett Eckendorf, Pacelli High School, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Landon Nelson, ANTIGO HIGH def. Dominic Kroening, Pacelli High School, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 – N/A def. Forfeit Forfeit, ANTIGO HIGH, -, -, -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH – Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH def. Mateo Koch, Pacelli High School – Eli Robinson, Pacelli High School, 6-7 (5), 6-0 , 6-1 ;

No. 2 – Dakota Wrezinski, Pacelli High School – Keagen Austreng, Pacelli High School def. Seth Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH – Cole Umland, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-3 , 7-5 , -;

No. 3 – Wyatt Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH – Michael Hagerty, ANTIGO HIGH def. Forfeit Forfeit2, Pacelli High School – Forfeit Forfeit3, Pacelli High School, 2-0 , 2-0 , -;