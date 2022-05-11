Sex Offender Special Bulletin Notification

Steven P. Miller

D.O.B. 03/16/1992

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

In accordance with Wisconsin State Statute 301.46(2m) it has been determined the community shall be notified of Mr. Miller’s transfer of residence to N2408 Crestwood Rd, Antigo, WI 54409. He is on GPS (Global Positioning Satellite Tracking) for life and is required to register with the WI Sex Offender Registry for life. Mr. Miller is supervised by the Department of Corrections-Community Corrections for Forest County 13CF208- 3rd Degree Sexual Assault & Forest County 14CF80- Bail Jumping (Felony)

Mr. Miller is not currently wanted by law enforcement. This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public. Sex offenders have always lived in our communities; statute now allows law enforcement to share related information with the community.

The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry can be reviewed at https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public

Contact WI Dept. of Corrections Antigo office at 715-627-6262 with any questions.

More information can also be viewed at www.wcca.wicourts.gov