WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #7

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Columbia County line to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 13 to July 8

Project ID: 6566-00-72

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin milling and paving at Gulch Avenue, working to the east. Crews will be paving intersections in the afternoon on Thursday, May 26 and morning on Friday, May 27.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single lane closures and flagging operations. Construction operations will cease at noon on Friday, May 27 for holiday work restrictions.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23adams/

Highway: WIS 13 (Carryover)

Location: Bridges over Little Roche a Cri and Carter creeks

Schedule: May 26, 2022 – One day closure for pavement marking

Project ID: 6140-01-65

Anticipated work schedule: Pavement marking removal and replacement.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging near the Roche-a-Cri dam bridge.

Forest County

Highway: US 8

Location: Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon, Wolf River bridge (near Cole Road) and Peshtigo River bridge (near the intersection of US 8 and WIS 139)

Schedule: May 10 to Sept. 23

Project ID: 1590-18-61/62

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin milling the bridge decks. Crews will also work on bridge joints and approach slabs.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging and temporary signals.

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64 (NEW)

Location: Elton Creek and Deer Creek

Schedule: May 16 to Aug. 31

Project ID: 9140-12-61

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will put traffic control in place and begin erosion control.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: Marathon County line to Lincoln County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: Completion by Nov. 15

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Anticipated work scheduled: Asphalt crews plan on continuing paving US 51 up to WIS 64 in addition to paving the outside shoulder north of Center Road.

Traffic impacts:

Crews plan to close the northbound County K off-ramp from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 23 and 24, to pave the US 51 mainline lanes.

Crews plan to close the northbound County K on-ramp from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 23 and 24, to pave the US 51 mainline lanes.

Crews plan to close the northbound WIS 64 off-ramp from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday, May 25 and 26, to pave the US 51 mainline lanes.

US 51 is open to one lane of traffic in each direction on the southbound lanes from the Marathon County line to County K. Traffic is expected to stay in this configuration until July 1.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Rangeline Road to Water Street

Schedule: May 2 to Aug. 19

Project ID: 6370-01-73/75/76

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue removing curb and gutter between Rangeline Road and Maple Road. New curb and gutter will be placed from Rangeline Road to Novak Street. Grading and utility work will continue in the same area.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 will be closed to through traffic and detoured using Rangeline Road and Main Street/County B until September.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153/

Portage County

Highway: I-39/US 10/WIS 66

Location: US 10 bridge over I-39, southbound I-39 ramp to Wildwood Drive, Country Club Drive intersection, Stevens Point

Schedule: April 4, 2022 to May 26, 2023

Project IDs: 1166-06-75 / 6290-09-70 / 6290-09-71

Anticipated work scheduled:

I-39 north- and southbound Crews will begin removing deck work.



US 10

o Crews will remove signals at I-39 southbound on- and off-ramps.

o Crews will begin work on I-39 northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp and West US 10 right-turn lane at Maple Bluff Road.

o Crews will begin removing deck work on the I-39 structure.

Maple Bluff Road/Old Highway 18 intersection

o Crews will install temporary traffic signals.

o Crews will begin work on right-turn lane from West US 10.

Traffic impacts:

I-39 northbound lane closure from 6 a.m. Monday, May 23 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Full closure with detour from 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 to 5 a.m. Thursday, May 26; signed detour route is County HH to County R to West US 10.

I-39 southbound full closure with detour 9 from p.m. Thursday, May 26 to 5 a.m. Friday, May 27; signed detour route is Business 51 to East WIS 66.

I-39 northbound off-ramp to East US 10 closed Monday, May 23 to late October; signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WI 66 to I-39 southbound.

US 10 east- and westbound lane closure across I-39 bridge from May 19 to late October.

I-39 southbound off-ramp to West US 66 closed May 19 to late October; signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East US 66 to I-39 southbound.

West US 10 to I-39 southbound ramp closed from May 19 to late October; signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

East US 66 to I-39 northbound on-ramp closed from Monday, May 23 to late October; signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us10sp/

Highway: I-39

Location: Bridges over County B and Wisconsin Central railroad, Plover

Schedule: March 14 to June

Project ID: 1166-12-89

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install guardrail, remove traffic control and install temporary pavement marking.

Traffic impacts:

I-39: A 60-mph speed limit is in place. North- and southbound inside lanes will be closed for work on bridges over County B and the railroad tracks approximately two-tenths of a mile north of County B.

County B: Temporary single-lane closures for east- and westbound traffic under the I-39 bridges are expected. Starting June 6, the outside lanes in both directions will be closed 1,200 feet from the interstate on both sides.

Temporary single-lane closures for east- and westbound traffic under the I-39 bridges are expected. Starting June 6, the outside lanes in both directions will be closed 1,200 feet from the interstate on both sides. All lanes of traffic will be open from noon Friday, May 27 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 11 to November

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue the installation of new storm sewer between Rainbow Drive and Roberts Road.

Traffic impacts:

North- and southbound Business 51 is reduced to a single lane in each direction from Plover Springs Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike.

Traffic is shifted to the east side of the roadway in the existing northbound lanes.

Patton Drive is closed at the intersection with Post Road.

Springville Drive is closed at the west side intersection with Post Road.

The sidewalk will remain open along the east side of Post Road from Plover Springs Drive to Porter Road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Price County

Highway: WIS 13, US 8

Location:

WIS 13, North Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Park Falls

WIS 13, South Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Fifield

WIS 13, Elk River Bridge, Phillips

US 8, Wisconsin Central railroad bridge, Prentice

Schedule: May 12, 2022 to June 16, 2023

Project ID: 1610-44-62/63/64

Anticipated work scheduled:

Elk River Bridge: Crews will work on the bridge decks and set up temporary sidewalk crossings.

Wisconsin Central railroad bridge: Crews will work on the bridge deck.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Crews will always maintain at least one lane of traffic with a minimum clear width of 16 feet on WIS 13 and 13 feet on US 8 during construction.

Vilas County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: County H to US 45, Eagle River

Schedule: May 2 to July 8

Project ID: 9080-14-72

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete the asphalt patching for the curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts for next week: WIS 70 will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction. Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures, flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts. No work will be performed from noon Friday, May 27 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70vilas/

Highway: US 51

Location: Trout River culvert replacement

Schedule: March 28 to July 25

Project ID: 1170-20-61

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will work on installing steal enforcements and begin pouring bridge deck. Crews will begin earthwork.

Traffic impacts: US 51 is open. Motorists will encounter temporary signals and staged construction. A 12-foot width restriction is in place with posted advanced warnings at the intersection of US 51 and WIS 47 in Minocqua and US 51 and WIS 47 in Manitowish.

Trout River access: A temporary, signed portage route to maintain access to the Trout River was established on April 28.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: 3rd Lane to Madison Street, Coloma

Schedule: May 2 to June 20

Project ID: 6170-00-73

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will work on installing curb and gutter and placing concrete patches in the eastbound lane; place base patches at the intersection of WIS 21 and Madison Street; and place concrete at the west end of the project.

Traffic impacts: Motorist can expect flagging throughout the length of the project. The outside lane will be closed from the northbound I-39 off-ramp to Madison Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis213rdtomadison/

Highway: I-39 Southbound

Location: Cottonville Avenue to County O

Schedule: April 18 to Oct. 31

Project ID: 1166-07-79

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue pavement removals and base patching and grading.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect single-lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph and a maximum 12-foot width restriction. There is a 1.5-mile section with both lanes open between County C and Buttercup Avenue between the north and south single lane closures. Both lanes of I-39 southbound will be open by noon on Friday, May 27 for the holiday weekend.

The I-39 southbound/ WIS 21 (Exit 124, Coloma) on- and off-ramps are scheduled to be closed at 6 a.m. Monday, May 23 through 6a.m. Thursday, May 26 for work at the ramps, and traffic will be detoured.

I-39 southbound traffic wanting to exit at WIS 21 should exit at County V (Exit 131, Hancock) and follow the detour south on County V to WIS 21, west of Coloma. WIS 21 traffic wanting to get on I-39 southbound will be detoured north on County V to the I-39 southbound on-ramp at County V.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39wausharaco/

Highway: Southbound I-39

Location: Marquette County line to Cottonville Avenue

Schedule: April 18 to Aug. 5

Project ID: 1166-08-79

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will pave, install guardrail and place gravel shoulder at the County CH and Czech Avenue structures. Crews will complete pavement removals and pave the driving lane and outside shoulder from County CH to 2.35 miles north, including the WIS 21 ramps. Crews also will be removing temporary barriers and installing pavement markings to allow both lanes to open by noon Friday, May 27.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect single-lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph and a 12-foot width restriction. Both lanes of I-39 southbound will be open by noon Friday, May 27 for the holiday weekend.

The I-39 southbound/ WIS 21 (Exit 124, Coloma) on- and off-ramps are scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, May 23 through 6 a.m. Thursday, May 26 for work at the ramps, and traffic will be detoured.

I-39 southbound traffic wanting to exit at WIS 21 should exit at County V (Exit 131, Hancock) and follow the detour south on County V to WIS 21, west of Coloma. WIS 21 traffic wanting to get on I-39 southbound will be detoured north on County V to the I-39 southbound on ramp at County V.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39sbwaushara/

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to May 26, 2022

Project ID: 6150-00-72

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be working on pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a paint marking convoy.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis22resurface/

