FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

On May 14th, Antigo Special Olympics attended Track and Field regionals in Merrill. They did an awesome job according to assistant manager Alycia Fletterly. We took home 11 blues, 9 second places, 4 3rd places and 2 4th places. Antigo Special Olympics is run by volunteers and I could not have done it without Michael and Nadine Fiedler and Tanya Seldon. Our next competition is Bocce.