WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #10

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Columbia County line to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 13 to July 8

Project ID: 6566-00-72

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway and replace culverts east of 6th Lane and County B intersection, west of 2nd Lane and between 2nd Lane and County XX. The guardrail at Mason Lake will be replaced, the roadway slopes regraded, a new asphalt overlay placed on the bridge over Neenah Creek, and centerline rumble strips installed through the project limits. The driveway to Cove Bar and Grill will be relocated slightly closer to 1st Drive.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin shouldering the roadway, moving signs and installing centerline rumble strips. Crews will be working on the bridge east of Briggsville in Marquette County.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures and flagging operations on WIS 23.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23adams/

Highway: WIS 13 (NEW)

Location: WIS 13 and WIS 21 Intersection

Schedule: June 6 to August 15

Project ID: 6140-01-71

Project description: The project will reconstruct the existing intersection with new hot-mix asphalt. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs will be replaced as part of the project.

Anticipated work scheduled: Detour signs will be placed, and crews will begin constructing temporary lanes to carry traffic during construction north of WIS 13 and west of WIS 21 and working on erosion control.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect flagging operations and delays at the WIS 13/21 intersection between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

The right-turn lane on westbound WIS 13 to northbound WIS 21 will be closed, and traffic will be detoured using westbound WIS 21 to the wayside access road to northbound WIS 21.

The southbound WIS 13 to southbound WIS 21 right-turn also will be closed, and traffic will be detoured via southbound WIS 13 to the wayside access road to westbound WIS 21.

Width restrictions of a maximum of 12 feet will be in place for the duration of the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis1321/

Forest County

Highway: US 8

Location: Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon, Wolf River bridge (near Cole Road) and Peshtigo River bridge (near the intersection of US 8 and WIS 139)

Schedule: May 10 to Sept. 23

Project ID: 1590-18-61/62

Project Description: Crews will resurface US 8 from the Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon and make concrete deck repairs on the Wolf and Peshtigo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin placing concrete overlays on both the Wolf and Peshtigo River bridges. Crews also will be fixing the wing wall on the southeast side of the Peshtigo River bridge.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Langlade County

Highway: US 45

Location: County B north of Antigo to County J East

Schedule: May 31 to July 16

Project ID: 1602-10-72

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway and replace culvertsbetween County B and County J East.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be replacing various culvert crossings from Branch Road to County J East and paving in culvert patches as the new culverts are installed.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a lane shift controlled by flagging.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Elton Creek and Deer Creek

Schedule: May 16 to Aug. 31

Project ID: 9140-12-61

Project description: Crews will replace the existing culvert at Elton Creek with a reinforced concrete slab bridge and install a 48×76-inch reinforced concrete culvert at Deer Creek. In addition, guardrail upgrades and roadway work will be included.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue with bridge foundation construction for the south half of the bridge over Elton Creek and start bridge foundation construction on the west side of the bridge.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: Marathon County line to Lincoln County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: Completion by Nov. 15

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Project description: Crews will remove the existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete and then replace them with base materials and asphalt pavement; complete minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control; repave maintenance crossovers and interchange ramps; and add additional guardrail on northbound US 51 at WIS 64.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete paving the mainline lanes and shoulder. Crews also will complete paving the surface layer of asphalt and both northbound ramps at County Q, WIS 64 and County K.

Traffic impacts:

Crews plan to close one lane in each direction on County Q and County K on June 7 and June 8. Motorists can expect flagging operations.

Crews also plan to close: The northbound County K off-ramp from 6 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 7. The northbound WIS 64 on-ramp from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. The northbound County K on-ramp from 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 to noon Friday, June 10. The northbound WIS 64 off-ramp from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. The northbound County Q on-ramp from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The northbound County Q off-ramp from 6 a.m. to noon Friday, June 10.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Rangeline Road to Water Street, Mosinee

Schedule: May 2 to September

Project ID: 6370-01-73/75/76

Project description: Crews will replace the roadway pavement between Rangeline Road and Novak Street and resurface the pavement between Novak Street and Water Street.

Anticipated work scheduled: Concrete crews will continue with sidewalk and driveway approaches; grading crews will work on prepping the areas for new curb and gutter from Novak Street to Pine Street; and crews will also begin restoration behind new curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 will be closed to through traffic and detoured using Rangeline Road and Main Street/County B until September.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153/

Portage County

Highway: I-39/US 10/WIS 66

Location: US 10 bridge over I-39, southbound I-39 ramp to Wildwood Drive, Country Club Drive intersection, Stevens Point

Schedule: April 4, 2022 to May 26, 2023

Project IDs: 1166-06-75 / 6290-09-70 / 6290-09-71

Project description: Crews will replace the bridge deck on the US 10/WIS 66 bridge over I-39. Bridge work also includes relocating the sidewalk to the median area and adding concrete barrier walls to protect the median walkway area.

Anticipated work scheduled:

I-39 north- and southbound Crews will work on storm sewer and grading on the I-39 northbound on ramp.

US 10

o Crews will continue work on I-39 northbound on-ramp and West US 10 right-turn lane at Maple Bluff Road.

o Crews will make repairs to the bridge over I-39.

Maple Bluff Road/Old Highway 18 intersection

o Crews will work on paving and curb and gutter on the right turn lane from West US 10.

Traffic impacts:

The right lane of northbound I-39 will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, June 6 to noon Friday, June 10.

The following are closed to late October:

I-39 northbound off-ramp to East US 10. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WI 66 to I-39 southbound.

US 10 east- and westbound lanes.

I-39 southbound off-ramp to West US 66. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East US 66 to I-39 southbound.

West US 10 to I-39 southbound ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

East US 66 to I-39 northbound on-ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us10sp/

Highway: I-39

Location: Bridges over the railroad tracks and County B between Stevens Point and Plover

Schedule: March 14 to Fall 2022

Project ID: 1166-12-89

Project description: Crews will resurface thebridges at I-39 north/south over the railroad tracks and County B. The project also includes replacing guardrail, repairing concrete pavement joints, replacing vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repairing existing culverts and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or County B planning to pass under I-39.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin work on County B by preparing the concrete for repairs and detector loops and install traffic control for lane closures.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect east- and westbound outside lane closures on County B approximately 1,200 feet on each side of I-39.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 11 to November

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Project description: Crews will reconstruct the roadway with new concrete pavement, new storm sewer, sanitary sewer and watermains and make the following surface improvements: turn lanes, raised medians, urban shoulders, sidewalks and streetlights.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete the installation of water services and sanitary laterals near Patton Drive and begin installing storm sewer between Roberts Road and Mac Arthur Way and grading operations between Springville and Patton drives.

Traffic impacts:

North- and southbound Business 51 is reduced to a single lane in each direction from Plover Springs Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike.

Traffic is shifted to the east side of the roadway in the existing northbound lanes.

Patton Drive is closed at the intersection with Post Road.

Springville Drive is closed at the west side intersection with Post Road.

The sidewalk will remain open along the east side of Post Road from Plover Springs Drive to Porter Road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Price County

Highway: WIS 13 and US 8

Location: WIS 13 at the North Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Park Falls; South Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Fifield; and Elk River Bridge, Phillips; and US 8, railroad bridge, town of Prentice

Schedule: May 12, 2022 to June 16, 2023

Project ID: 1610-44-62/63/64

Project description: Crews will resurface the bridges and replace curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Elk River Bridge: Crews will continue working on the sidewalk on the west side of the structure, repair the barrier on the west side of the structure and begin preparing the deck on the west side of the bridge.

Railroad bridge: Crews will be working on the bridge deck and the barrier on the north side of the structure.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Crews will always maintain at least one lane of traffic with a minimum clear width of 16 feet on WIS 13 and 13 feet on US 8 during construction.

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 153 (NEW)

Location: Marathon County Line to US 45

Schedule: June 6 to late July

Project ID: 6108-02-60

Project description: Crews will be removing a portion of the asphalt pavement, placing new asphalt pavement, adding centerline rumble strips, replacing nine culverts, replacing guardrail at the South Fork Embarrass River Bridge, placing epoxy pavement marking and removing an old bridge over Tiger Creek.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be placing traffic and erosion controls and starting culvert work.

Traffic impacts for next week:

WIS 153 will be closed starting June 6. The signed detour for through traffic will use WIS 49, WIS 29 and WIS 45. WIS 153 will be open to local traffic. Local traffic will encounter flagging operations and a closure at Tiger Creek to facilitate culvert replacements.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153shawano/

Vilas County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: County H to US 45, Eagle River

Schedule: May 2 to July 8

Project ID: 9080-14-72

Project description: Crews will remove and replace asphalt, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk and pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling and paving asphalt.

Traffic impacts for next week: WIS 70 will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction. Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures, flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70vilas/

Highway: US 51

Location: Trout River, town of Arbor Vitae

Schedule: March 28 to July 25

Project ID: 1170-20-61

Project description: Crews will remove and replace the Trout River culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be working on the temporary road and backfilling the structure.

Traffic impacts: US 51 is open. Motorists will encounter temporary signals and staged construction. A 12-foot width restriction is in place with posted advanced warnings at the intersection of US 51 and WIS 47 in Minocqua and US 51 and WIS 47 in Manitowish.

Trout River access: A temporary, signed portage route to maintain access to the Trout River was established on April 28.

Highway: US 45

Location: Oneida County Line and WIS 70

Schedule: May 31 to July 29

Project ID: 1600-28-70

Project description: Crews will replace culvert pipes and resurface the highway.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will replace culverts throughout the length of the project, remove curb and gutter at the intersections and pave at each of the replaced culverts.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging operations. One 16-foot travel lane will be always maintained. All intersecting roads will remain open to traffic.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: 3rd Lane to Madison Street, Coloma

Schedule: May 2 to June 20

Project ID: 6170-00-73

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the concrete pavement, repair concrete pavement, place new asphalt pavement, complete intersection work at I-39 northbound off-ramp at County CH and Madison Street and mark the pavement.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be paving the I-39 southbound on- and off-ramps west to Burr Oak Lane and installing storm sewer at the WIS 21 and Madison Street intersection.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a closure of the outside lane from the I-39 northbound off-ramp to Madison Street. Flagging will occur on the west end of the project.

The northbound I-39 off-ramp closed May 31 and will remain closed to June 20.

The southbound I-39 off ramp at WIS 21 will be closed on Monday, June 6.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis213rdtomadison/

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Cottonville Avenue to County O between Coloma and Plainfield

Schedule: April 18 to Oct. 31

Project ID: 1166-07-79

Project description: Crews will remove existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be removing pavement and base patching at various locations in the driving lanes.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph and a maximum width of 12 feet.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39wausharaco/

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Marquette County line to Cottonville Avenue north of Coloma

Schedule: April 18 to Aug. 5

Project ID: 1166-08-79

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Pavement replacement will occur at the Czech Avenue and County CH bridge approaches. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling and paving the travel lane and shoulders.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph and a maximum width of 12 feet.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39sbwaushara/

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region:

