WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #13

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Columbia County line to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 13 to July 8

Project ID: 6566-00-72

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway and replace culverts east of the 6th Lane and County B intersection, west of 2nd Lane and between 2nd Lane and County XX. The guardrail at Mason Lake will be replaced, the roadway slopes regraded, a new asphalt overlay placed on the bridge over Neenah Creek, and centerline rumble strips installed through the project limits. The driveway to Cove Bar and Grill will be relocated slightly closer to 1st Drive.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be completing finishing work.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures and flagging operations on WIS 23.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23adams/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: WIS 13 and WIS 21 Intersection

Schedule: June 6 to Aug. 15

Project ID: 6140-01-71

Project description: The project will reconstruct the existing intersection with new hot-mix asphalt. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs will be replaced as part of the project.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Crews will complete laying new pavement on WIS 13 south of WIS 21 and for the eastbound lanes of WIS 21 east of WIS 13; pave the south portion of WIS 21 and the eastbound lanes of WIS 21; complete the temporary widening of the northbound WIS 1; and place temporary pavement markings and install traffic controls.

Traffic impacts:

All movements through the WIS 13 and WIS 21 intersection will be open to traffic or require a short detour using the wayside road directly west of the intersection.

Width restrictions of a maximum of 12 feet are in place for the duration of the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis1321/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Cavour – Brule River, Popple River and Nicolet State Trail/Long Lake outlet bridges

Schedule: June 13 to late August

Project ID: 9110-09-60

Project Description: Crews will make concrete deck repairs on the WIS 139 Popple River Bridge, replace the concrete deck on the WIS 139 bridge over the Nicolet State Trail and replace an end wall on the Long Lake Outlet Creek culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Nicolet State Trail/Long Lake outlet bridge:

Crews will continue to form and set reinforcing steel for the new bridge deck.

Popple River Bridge:

Crews will continue curing the concrete overlay on the southbound lane. Asphalt work is anticipated.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect WIS 139 to be closed at the bridge crossing the Nicolet State Trail, with traffic detoured on US 8, WIS 101 and WIS 70.

WIS 139 over the Popple River will be reduced to a single lane between Sheldon Road and Forest Road 2161, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

The Nicolet State Trail will be closed. However, it will be open on weekends unless the contractor is working. ATV traffic will be detoured on Long Lake, Settlement and Lindahl Spur roads, and bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured on Long Lake Road, WIS 139 and Fay Lake Road.

Forest County

Highway: US 8

Location: Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon, Wolf River Bridge (near Cole Road) and Peshtigo River Bridge (near the intersection of US 8 and WIS 139)

Schedule: May 10 to September 23

Project ID: 1590-18-61/62

Project Description: Crews will resurface US 8 from the Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon and make concrete deck repairs on the Wolf and Peshtigo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin pouring the concrete approach on the Peshtigo River Bridge.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Iron County

Highway: US 51 (NEW)

Location: County C to Iron Street

Schedule: June 10 to September 12

Project ID: 1175-19-62

Project description: Crews will resurface US 51 and replace culvert pipes from County C to Iron Street in Hurley.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be replacing culverts and placing temporary asphalt patches throughout the project limits. Restoration work will also begin.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

Langlade County

Highway: US 45

Location: County B north of Antigo to County J East

Schedule: May 31 to July 16

Project ID: 1602-10-72

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway and replace culvertsbetween County B and County J East.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will finish paving, place gravel on the shoulders and apply pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a lane shift controlled by flagging.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Elton Creek and Deer Creek east of Antigo

Schedule: May 16 to Aug. 31

Project ID: 9140-12-61

Project description: Crews will replace the existing culvert at Elton Creek with a reinforced concrete slab bridge and install a 48-by-76-inch reinforced concrete culvert at Deer Creek. In addition, guardrail upgrades and roadway work will be included.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be working on the bridge railings and grading approaches.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: Marathon County line to Lincoln County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: Completion by Nov. 15

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Project description: Crews will remove the existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete and then replace them with base materials and asphalt pavement; complete minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control; repave maintenance crossovers and interchange ramps; and add additional guardrail on northbound US 51 at WIS 64.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Crews will install permanent pavement markings along the southbound US 51 lanes, as well as all the southbound ramps at County Q, WIS 64 and County K; replace the maintenance turnarounds in the median of US 51; and begin adjusting and repairing guardrail along the southbound US 51 lanes.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures in each direction from the Marathon County line to County K.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Bridge over Little Pine Creek between Hillcrest and Dotter roads

Schedule: June 15 to Aug. 17

Project ID: 9305-09-73

Project description: Crews will replace the existing structure with a bridge that will provide proper clear width and upgrade the existing guardrail to meet current standards.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue working on the culvert removal and begin excavation and preparation for the new structure.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 is closed to through traffic at Little Pine Creek, and traffic is being detoured via County J, US 51 and County S.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis107littlepinecreek/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Rangeline Road to Water Street, Mosinee

Schedule: May 2 to September

Project ID: 6370-01-73/75/76

Project description: Crews will replace the roadway pavement between Rangeline Road and Novak Street and resurface the pavement between Novak and Water streets.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete the cleanup from Rangeline Road to County B and start to work on restoration of the areas that are complete. They also will finish with the new curb and gutter within that area and work on the remainder of new sidewalk.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 will be closed to through traffic and detoured using Rangeline Road and Main Street/County B until September.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153/

Marquette County

Highway: I-39

Location: Columbia County line to Waushara County line

Schedule: June 20, 2022 to June 7, 2023

Project ID: 1166-04-82

Project description: Crews will remove the existing pavement on I-39 and its interchange ramps, place new asphalt and replace culverts, inlets and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be grading and placing gravel for traffic crossover lanes in the median between the County CX and Union Pacific railroad overpasses.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures, including the following, from about the County X overpass to the County D half interchange for crossover construction:

The inside lanes and shoulders of north- and southbound I-39 will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, June 27 to noon Friday, July 1.

Oneida County

Highway: US 8

Location: Monico to Oneida County line

Schedule: June 13 to early August

Project ID: 1590-12-72

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of existing roadway pavement, place new asphalt pavement, replace culvert end sections and replace deteriorated areas of curb and gutter.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue working on the culvert, lay asphalt to patch work and begin restoration work throughout the project.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations throughout the length of the project.

Portage County

Highway: I-39/US 10/WIS 66

Location: US 10 bridge over I-39, southbound I-39 ramp to Wildwood Drive, Country Club Drive intersection, Stevens Point

Schedule: April 4, 2022 to May 26, 2023

Project IDs: 1166-06-75 / 6290-09-70 / 6290-09-71

Project description: Crews will replace the bridge deck on the US 10/WIS 66 bridge over I-39. Bridge work also includes relocating the sidewalk to the median area and adding concrete barrier walls to protect the median walkway area.

Anticipated work scheduled:

I-39 north- and southbound Crews will pave the shoulder of the northbound I-39 on-ramp.

US 10

o Crews will pave the westbound US 10 and I-39 northbound on-ramp.

o Crews will begin work on the east and west bases of the US 10 bridge over I-39.

o Crews will start forming the US 10 bridge deck.

Maple Bluff Road/Old WIS 18 intersection

o Crews will continue reconstruction work on the right-turn lane from West US 10; install traffic signals and light pole bases; and place concrete curb and gutter and concrete pavement.

Traffic impacts: The following are closed to late October:

I-39 northbound off-ramp to East US 10. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WI 66 to I-39 southbound.

US 10 east- and westbound lanes.

I-39 southbound off-ramp to West US 66. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

West US 10 to I-39 southbound ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

East US 66 to I-39 northbound on-ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us10sp/

Highway: I-39

Location: Bridges over the railroad tracks and County B in Plover

Schedule: March 14 to November 22

Project ID: 1166-12-89

Project description: Crews will replacethe decks for the bridges at the I-39/Portage County B interchange in Plover and resurface the I-39 bridges over the railroad tracks just north of the interchange. The project also includes replacing guardrail, repairing concrete pavement joints, replacing vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repairing existing culverts and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or County B planning to pass under I-39.

Anticipated work scheduled: Excavation crews will be working on I-39. In addition, crews will be working on storm sewer, preparing the crossover for pavement, working on signals on County B and widening the shoulders under the I-39 bridges.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect closures of the north- and southbound I-39 inside lanes approximately half a mile north and south of the I-39 and County B interchange.

Motorists can expect closures of the east- and westbound County B outside lanes approximately 1,200 feet on each side of I-39.

All lanes of traffic will be open starting at noon on Friday, July 1 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 11 to November

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Project description: Crews will reconstruct the roadway with new concrete pavement, new storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water mains and make the following surface improvements: turn lanes, raised medians, urban shoulders, sidewalk and streetlights.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Crews will continue grading and gravel placement between MacArthur Way and the north project limits at Hickory Drive; complete the installation of storm sewer in MacArthur Way; pour concrete at the southern project limits; and finish work at Springville Dam control structures. For the latter work, the village of Plover will lower Springville Pond approximately one foot to allow for inspections of the primary spillway structure starting as early as Wednesday, June 29.

Traffic impacts:

North- and southbound Business 51 is reduced to a single lane in each direction from Plover Springs Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike.

Traffic is shifted to the east side of the roadway in the existing northbound lanes.

MacArthur Way is closed at the west side intersection with Post Road.

Springville Drive is closed at the west side intersection with Post Road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Price County

Highway: WIS 13 and US 8

Location: WIS 13 at the North Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Park Falls; South Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Fifield; and Elk River Bridge, Phillips; and US 8, railroad bridge, town of Prentice

Schedule: May 12, 2022 to June 16, 2023

Project ID: 1610-44-62/63/64

Project description: Crews will resurface the bridges and replace curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Elk River Bridge: Crews will mill the surface, start deck preparations and begin building the permanent barrier wall.

Railroad bridge: Crews will be milling the surface and working on deck preparations.

South Fork Flambeau River Bridge: Crews will be setting up temporary traffic controls and temporary barrier walls and milling the west half of the structure.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Crews will always maintain at least one lane of traffic with a minimum clear width of 16 feet on WIS 13 and 13 feet on US 8 during construction.

Highway: WIS 13

Location: US 8 to Woods Creek Road

Schedule: June 20 to Aug. 8

Project ID: 1610-44-73

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement, place new asphalt pavement, replace two culverts, curb and gutter, sidewalk and pedestrian ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be replacing the culvert pipe at Spruce Street; installing new curb and gutter on the west side of WIS 13; installing new curb ramps at Spruce Street, Balsam Street, Pine Street and WIS 70; and place asphalt patches.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a single lane. Traffic will be shifted east from Spruce Street to WIS 70 with a maximum width of 12 feet in both directions.

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Marathon County line to US 45

Schedule: June 6 to late July

Project ID: 6108-02-60

Project description: Crews will be removing a portion of the asphalt pavement, placing new asphalt pavement, adding centerline rumble strips, replacing nine culverts, replacing guardrail at the South Fork Embarrass River Bridge, placing epoxy pavement marking and removing an old bridge over Tiger Creek.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue paving the road, start the shoulders, install guardrail at the river and place pavement markings.

Traffic impacts for next week:

WIS 153 is closed, but access is being maintained to homes and businesses in the work zone. The signed detour for through traffic will use WIS 49, WIS 29 and WIS 45. Local traffic will encounter flagging operations and a closure at Tiger Creek to facilitate culvert replacements.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153shawano/

Highway: WIS 156

Location: WIS 156 Bridge over Herman Creek

Schedule: June 16 to late August

Project ID: 6580-10-71

Project description: Crews will remove the existing bridge and replace it with a box culvert. Additional work will include reconstructing about 300 feet of road above the culvert, widening shoulders and extending shoulder slopes.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will excavate at Herman Creek and start forming the floor for the box culvert.

Traffic impacts for next week: WIS 156 is closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. The detour is WIS 47 between Briarton and Bonduel to WIS 29 between Bonduel and Angelica to WIS 55 between Angelica and Rose Lawn.

Vilas County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: County H to US 45, Eagle River

Schedule: May 2 to July 8

Project ID: 9080-14-72

Project description: Crews will remove and replace asphalt, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk and pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be working on pavement markings and finalizing restoration and cleanup.

Traffic impacts for next week: WIS 70 will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction. Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures, flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70vilas/

Highway: US 51

Location: Trout River, town of Arbor Vitae

Schedule: March 28 to July 25

Project ID: 1170-20-61

Project description: Crews will remove and replace the Trout River culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue working on the bridge foundation and begin work on the bridge deck.

Traffic impacts: US 51 is open, but motorists will encounter temporary signals and staged construction. A 12-foot width restriction is in place with posted advanced warnings at the intersection of US 51 and WIS 47 in Minocqua and US 51 and WIS 47 in Manitowish.

Trout River access: A temporary, signed portage route is in place to maintain access to the Trout River.

Highway: US 45

Location: Oneida County line and WIS 70

Schedule: May 31 to July 29

Project ID: 1600-28-70

Project description: Crews will replace culvert pipes and resurface the highway.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling and paving the roadway and placing temporary pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging operations. One 16-foot travel lane will be always maintained. All intersecting roads will remain open to traffic.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: 3rd Lane to Madison Street, Coloma

Schedule: May 2 to June 20

Project ID: 6170-00-73

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the concrete pavement, repair concrete pavement, place new asphalt pavement, complete intersection work at I-39 northbound off-ramp at County CH and Madison Street and mark the pavement.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be paving the shoulder and installing traffic signs on the northbound off-ramp

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations.

The northbound I-39 off-ramp closed May 31 and will remain closed to June 30.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis213rdtomadison/

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Cottonville Avenue to County O between Coloma and Plainfield

Schedule: April 18 to Oct. 31

Project ID: 1166-07-79

Project description: Crews will remove existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling and paving the driving lane and outside shoulder from the north project limits to Buttercup Avenue.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph and a maximum width of 12 feet. All lanes will be open by noon on Friday, July 1.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39wausharaco/

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Marquette County line to Cottonville Avenue north of Coloma

Schedule: April 18 to Aug. 5

Project ID: 1166-08-79

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Pavement replacement will occur at the Czech Avenue and County CH bridge approaches. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be placing the gravel shoulder and installing new guardrail and pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph. All lanes will be open by noon on Friday, July 1.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39sbwaushara/

