Community Calendar for 10-24-22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm, 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for October will be holiday fixings: cranberry sauce, gravy, boxed stuffing, pineapple (in juice). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm, Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Stockbox Pickup October 25th, 1-3pm, Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stocking your pantry with choices. If you, or someone you know 60+, would be interested in picking up a box they can register by calling: Antigo Public Library 715-623-3724 Langlade County Clerk Office 715-627-6200, ADRC of Central Wisconsin 888-486-9545.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County October 24th – October 28th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

The Bean Bag Tournament October 25th 3-5pm, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The Bean Bag Tournament continues the second & fourth Tuesdays of the month Bean Bag practice time is 3pm on Mondays with games on. Fee for the tournament is $3 per person. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Teams formed by a random draw, event limited to 24 players.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center October 26th 10am-11:30am, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

City of Antigo Brush & Mulch Site Open October 26th 12-7pm, October 29th 8am-4pm, N1985 Dump Road, Antigo. Location Phone: 715-350-7316.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center October 26th 1-2:30pm, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Community Soup Supper October 26th 4:30-6pm, Calvary Lutheran Church 310 South Superior Antigo. Calvary Lutheran Church will be holding a free soup supper for the community on the last Wednesday of the month, from October through March.

Virtual Bedtime Stories October 26th 6:30-6:40pm, Antigo Public Library. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. Ada Demlow: 715-623-3724 or [email protected] https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos at the Langlade County Senior Center October 27th 1pm, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVA Art Show & Sale Autumn Blessings 2022 October 27th, 28th, 29th 10am-4pm, Langlade County Historical Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. Contact: Ava Visual Arts, Email: [email protected], Phone: 715-627-4464.

5th Ave Outdoor Makers Market October 28th 10am-6pm, Corner of 5th Avenue & Edison Street, Antigo. It is free to set up for all artists, crafters, woodworkers, direct product sellers and others with handmade, homemade items. (No rummage). Call Rick Montgomery at 715-889-2409 with questions or to reserve a spot. Call by Wednesday to reserve 1 of the 15, 10×10 spots available for the Friday market. The market will run every Friday in October as long as weather permits. All buyers and sellers are welcome.

REGI Owl-O-Ween Tours October 28th & 29th 4:30-6pm, Raptor Education Group Inc., N2160 W. Rollwood Rd., Antigo. Trick-or-treat yourself this October & meet some of Wisconsin’s most elusive creatures of the night during one of our Owl-O-Ween Tours! Join us as we celebrate fall, REGI-style! Come early to paint pumpkins while enjoying warm hot cocoa & apple cider! Feel free to bring your own pumpkin, or buy one here for $2! Then, discover some of the myths & folklore surrounding owls & vultures with this spooky time of year along with some special appearances from our other Avian Ambassadors! Prices are $12 per adult & $8 per child (12 & under). Pre-registration is required! View our calendar at https://www.raptoreducationgroup.org/tour-schedule or call 715-623-2563!

Schairer’s Autumn Acres Pumpkin Stroll October 28th & 29th 6-9pm, Schairer’s Autumn Acres

194 Western Ave. Birnamwood 715 573-8397. Take an evening stroll through the corn maze and find the 100+ Themed Carved Pumpkins.

Halloween Party October 28th 7pm, Motorsports Bar/Motorama Auto Museum 181705 Stradale Ln., Aniwa. Costume contest, dance band, potluck and sacrificial car bonfire.

Frightmare on 9th October 28th, 29th & 30th 7:30-11pm, 215 9th Ave., Antigo Frightmare on 9th Ave “Evil Circus” will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Halloween from 7:30-11pm. Admission is $5 and comes with free popcorn.

Creepy Hollow – Haunted Trail October 28th & 29th 7-11pm, N11818 Cedar Rd, Birnamwood (off Hwy Z) Creepy Hollow is a haunted trail located near Aniwa. Pray to get in…. pray even harder to get out. $15.00 or $25.00 fast pass. A sinister, mysterious woods that screams into the night. Will you dare to step in the darkest parts of terror and embrace your fears??

Perdition Pines Haunted Event October 29th 7pm-midnight, 30th 7-10:30pm & the 31st 7pm-midnight, N1385 County Rd. D, Antigo. Perdition Pines Haunted Event welcomes guests to its 5th year of terror. General admission $10 ea. VIP admission $20 ea. Bring 2 or more canned food/non-perishable items to our ticket booth & receive $3 off a general admission ticket! Free parking. Attraction is not handicapped accessible. Get more info at www.perditionpineshaunt.com

Hook-Up Disc Golf “Disc or Treat” Doubles Tournament October 29th 7:30am, 1047 Virginia St., Antigo. HookUp Disc Golf will be holding its 1st sanctioned tournament consisting of 2 rounds of 18 holes on the City of Antigo Disc Golf Course. Registration starts at 7:30 am with players meeting at 8:45 am. The first round tee-off is at 9am. Please Contact Evan Stoiber for additional information or to register: [email protected] or call 920.204.5074.

NTC Knife Essentials Class October 29th 12-2:30pm, Antigo NTC Campus, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. This class is all about knives! We will talk about quality in knife construction and composition, and the purposes of different kinds of knives. We will sharpen knives – bring some of your own if you wish to sharpen them or practice on ours. And we will practice and explore various knife cuts, many of which are only possible with a high quality, sharpened knife. Come explore the fun of kitchen knives, along with classic French cuts like julienne, brunoise and macedoine and cleaning techniques for common kitchen foods. $45 Email: [email protected] Phone: 7156237601 EXT.0

City Wide Trunk or Treating October 29th 4-6:30pm, Antigo. Kids will be trick or treating from house to house from 4:00 to 6:30 pm. Turn on your porch light to let these kids know you wish for them to visit your house for treats. If you do not wish to have children come to your house, please leave your porch light off as a sign to them that you do not wish to be disturbed.

Wall-eye Lodge Halloween Bash October 29th 2-6pm, N11159 Walleye Rd., Pearson. Wall-Eye Lodge Bar & Grill will be throwing a Halloween party on October 29th from 2-6pm. There will be a costume contest and a soup contest, with prizes.

Haunted Schoolhouse & Trunk or Treat October 29th 4-8pm, Elton School, W4811 Highway 64,

Elton. Annual haunted house in a historical schoolhouse, with “trunk-or-treating” for the children.

Longshots Tavern 6th Annual Halloween Bash October 29th 8pm, Longshots Tavern, N9881 State Highway 55, Pearson. Longshots Tavern is having their 6th Annual Halloween Bash in the haunted banquet hall. Featuring live music by Frank Childress and the Main Street Band. There will also be a costume contest, bobbing for beers, free finger food, and the front as well as back bars will be open.

Koni K’s Halloween Bash October 29th 9pm, Koni K’s Korner Pub, N11214 Antigo St.,

Elcho. Koni K’s Korner Pub is throwing a Halloween party with a costume contest, drink specials, and DJ. Party starts at 9pm. Register your costume by 10:30pm to get in on the prizes.

*Meetings*

Antigo Library Policy Committee Meeting October 25th, 4:30-4:45pm, Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Library Board Meeting October 25th 5-6:30pm, Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St, Antigo.

Antigo Garden Club Meeting October 25th 5:45-6:45pm, Resource Center 2912 N Clermont St., Antigo. We share information related to gardening. We have several projects we take care of thought out the community and host an annual spring plant sale. New Members Welcome. Contact:Barbara Meverden

Hotel/Motel Commission Regular Meeting October 26th 8:30am, City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Public Works Committee Meeting October 26th, 5:30pm, , City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Regular Meeting October 19th 6pm, City Hall – Multi-Purpose Room, 700 Edison St, Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Grief Support Group Mondays, through December 5th. 5-6:30pm, at Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. www.Griefshare.org

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church Oct. 26th 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry October 30th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]