Community Calendar for 10-31-22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm, 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for November will be baking supplies. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm, Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County October 31st – Nov. 4th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic November 1st, 10-11:30am, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

How to Fight & Roll with Gravity November 1st (Part 1) 12:30-1:30pm & November 4th (Part 2) 10-11am, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Information on controlling your balance, how to prevent falls and tips to “fall proof” your home beyond removing rugs and clutter. Call the center at 715-350-4388 to register. Space is limited to 40 participants- open to the public.

Movie Time November 1st 1:45pm, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. “Sleepless in Seattle” will be playing with popcorn and lemonade.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center November 2nd 10am-11:30am, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

City of Antigo Brush & Mulch Site Open November 2nd 12-7pm, November 5th 8am-4pm, N1985 Dump Road, Antigo. Location Phone: 715-350-7316.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center November 2nd 1-2:30pm, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Virtual Bedtime Stories November 2nd 6:30-6:40pm, Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. Ada Demlow: 715-623-3724 or [email protected] https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos at the Langlade County Senior Center November 3rd 1pm, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVA Art Show & Sale Autumn Blessings 2022 November 3rd, 4th, 5th 10am-4pm, Langlade County Historical Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. Contact: Ava Visual Arts, Email: [email protected], Phone: 715-627-4464.

Clue- Antigo Community Theatre November 3rd, 4th, 5th 7:30pm & November 6th 1pm, Antigo High School- Volm Theater, 1900 Tenth Ave., Antigo. Antigo Community Theatre presents Clue, the classic comedy-murder-mystery by Jonathon Lynn and Sandy Rustin. Tickets are available at the door. Prices are $15 for adults, $5 for students.

Antigo Holiday Craft Show Every Saturday from November 5th through December 17 9am-3pm, 907 5th Ave., Antigo.

Gartzke Volunteer Work Day November 5th All morning. W6379 5th Ave. Road, Polar. Bike and Ski Club Members will be in the parking lot and lodge with work assignments. 715-226-0497

3rd Annual Elcho School Craft & Vendor Fair November 5th, 10am-2pm, Elcho School N11128 Antigo St., Elcho. There will also be basket raffles and food for purchase. This is a fundraiser for the Class of 2024 and PTO!

NTC Healthy Cooking & Meal Prep November 5th 12-2:30pm, Antigo NTC Campus, 312 Forest Ave., Antigo. This is a hands on class, all participants will be actively learning and creating and then you get to enjoy all the eats of the class! Cost $45. More Info: https://www.ntc.edu/academics-training/courses/culinary-arts/healthy-cooking-meal-prep

Dirty Dog Dryland Derby November 5th & 6th 9am. Ma-Ka-Ja-Wan Boy Scouts Reservation, W6500 Spring Lake Rd., Pearson. Spectators are encouraged to visit with drivers and smooze with their dogs at their trucks too! Races start at 9AM on both days. Home cooked food service will be available at the race site. Free admission and plenty of parking are available. For more information, contact Jamie Perry at 715-923-7806

Gleason Lions Blood Drive and Pancake Breakfast November 6th 8am-12:30pm, N5179 Bradley St., Gleason. All presenting donors will receive a free pancake breakfast. Register in advance by calling 800-280-4102.

“Our Woodland Ancestors” Fundraiser Dinner November 6th 5-8pm, Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Advance tickets sold at the library September 26 to November 1. $80 general, $100 VIP. Dinner choices include beef, chicken, and gluten-free vegan options.

The Bean Bag Tournament November 8th 3-5pm, Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The Bean Bag Tournament continues the second & fourth Tuesdays of the month Bean Bag practice time is 3pm on Mondays with games on. Fee for the tournament is $3 per person. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Teams formed by a random draw, event limited to 24 players.

*Meetings*

City Planning Commission- Regular Meeting November 1st 6pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee- Regular Meeting November 7th 6pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

LCEDC Executive Committee Meeting November 7th 4-5:30pm. NTC Antigo Campus, 312 Forest Ave., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Grief Support Group Mondays, through December 5th 5-6:30pm, at Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. www.Griefshare.org

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church November 2nd 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry November 6th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]