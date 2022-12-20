Thank you to local businesses matching donations!

The gracious donation matching has help raise needed funds for local emergency priorities with your coverage.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Businesses that match kettle donations and community groups that ring are really making a difference for our local campaign. Lakeside initiated the kettle match idea over 15 years ago, leading to many more individuals and businesses joining them by sponsoring a kettle match day at local businesses. The kettle match and “I Earned a Bucket Pass” buttons for donations of $25 or more and all the volunteer bell ringers help our local campaign exceed $100,000 of donations each year for local emergency needs.

Antigo Special Olympics made the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour – enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter an individual for a night. They were at Lakeside Pharmacy and Grocery on December 7th and the 8th. They were entertaining the customers with bell ringing, Christmas greetings and lots of Christmas Carols.

Individuals and groups can still sign up to ring at Lakeside, Pick n Save, Fleet Farm and Wal-Mart between now and Christmas at www.registertoring.com or call Kelly at 715-623-7838. Donations made at kettles in Langlade County or mailed to Salvation Army, Langlade County, 1630 N Superior Street, Antigo will be used for emergency needs in Langlade County.

Lakeside Pharmacy and Grocery hosted Salvation Army bell ringers from Triple Progress 4H Club; Ava, Stacey and Clay Behren, and Mike Preboski ringing Saturday morning with donations matched by Wayne and Sandy Dahlke. The Abominable Snowman aka Cavan Kelly joined the ringers holding donations and the kettle match by Lakeside from the previous day. Donations and kettle matchs bring Langlade County past the halfway amount needed for emergency needs.

Passing the bell. Junior Optimist members Marnie Kubacki, Lily Muraski and Adrianna Mackey take the bell Saturday morning from All Saints Catholic School student Addysen Clay and math teacher Jeanelle Peet who pulled the early morning shift. The Abominable Snowman showed up to thank all the volunteer groups helping make Langlade County the fund raising leader for rural areas of Wisconsin.

Buddy the Elf, Jennifer Olsen, Santa, Carl Purmort, Melanie Fobs, Lilian Otto and Norbert Martzal